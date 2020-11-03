WINCHESTER — Today is Election Day, but about 45% of registered voters in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County have already cast their ballots — either by voting early in-person or by absentee ballot, according to local voting officials.
Early in-person voting in Virginia began Sept. 18 — 45 days before today’s election — and ended Saturday.
In Frederick County, 20,166 people voted early in-person and, as of Monday afternoon, 7,971 absentee ballots had been completed and returned. This means 28,137 of the county’s 64,243 registered voters, or 43%, have already voted. Frederick County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske said 1,421 absentee ballots have not been returned.
In Winchester, 5,660 people voted early in-person and, as of Sunday night, about 2,300 absentee ballots had been completed and returned. This means approximately 7,960 of the city’s 17,597 registered voters, or 45%, have already voted. Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin said about 500 mailed absentee ballots have not been returned.
In Clarke County, 4,070 people voted early in-person and, as of Monday, 1,622 absentee ballots had been completed and returned. This means 5,692 of the county’s 11,692 registered voters, or 48%, have cast their ballots. Unreturned absentee ballots totaled 212.
For those who haven’t voted, polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. For those who need to return an absentee ballot, there will be drop boxes inside each polling location and at voter registrar offices. Ballots must be returned to the appropriate location (either at your assigned polling location or the registrar’s office in your jurisdiction).
Voter registrars will accept in-person absentee ballots until 7 p.m. today. Mailed ballots will be accepted until noon Friday, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3
If you don’t know your polling location:
Winchester residents can find their precinct at: https://www.winchesterva.gov/vote/places
Frederick County residents can find their precinct at: fcva.us/departments/office-of-elections-voter-registration/polling-place-information
Clarke County residents can find their precinct at: clarkecounty.gov/government/voter-registration-elections/polling-locations
Virginia law requires all voters to provide an acceptable form of identification at the polls. These include a valid Virginia driver’s license, a DMV-issued identification card, a valid United States passport, a valid employee photo identification card, other government-issued identification card, a valid college or university student identification card (issuer must be an institution of higher education located in the U.S.) or a valid student identification card from a public or private high school (issuer must be an institution located in Virginia).
Voters without an acceptable form of ID will be required to either sign an ID Confirmation Statement or vote a provisional ballot. Voters who cast a provisional ballot have until noon Friday to deliver a copy of their identification to their locality’s electoral board or sign an ID Confirmation Statement in order for their ballot to be counted.
Clarke County Voter Registrar Barbara Bosserman expects Election Day to go smoothly.
“We are not looking for any issues,” she said. “Election officials are well-prepared.”
Bosserman said 85 officers of election will be assisting at Clarke County’s 10 polling locations. In Winchester, there will be 92 officers of election at the city’s six precincts. Frederick County will have 191 officers of elections at 22 polling locations.
Have a voting question? Contact your local voter registration office:
Frederick County: 540-665-5660
Winchester: 540-545-7910
Clarke County: 540-955-5168
