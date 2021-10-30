Today is the last day for early in-person voting in Virginia
Area voter registration offices will be open today so people can cast their ballots in the Nov. 2 election. Frederick County’s office at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester, will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., while Winchester (107 N. East Lane) is open 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Clarke County (101 Chalmers Court, Berryville,) is open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Tuesday is Election Day. Polls will be open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. in Virginia.
If you’re not sure of your polling location, contact your voter registration office: Frederick County, 540-665-5660; Winchester, 540-545-7910; Clarke County, 540-955-5168.
