BERRYVILLE — It’s the last call for anyone wanting to fill a vacancy on Berryville Town Council.
Any registered Ward 1 voter interested in the seat held by Donna Marie McDonald, who recently passed away, must submit a letter of interest, a résumé and a completed Town of Berryville Talent Bank form to Town Clerk Paul Culp by the close of business this afternoon. The form is on the town’s website at www.berryvilleva.gov.
The four remaining council members will meet privately on Dec. 5 to interview applicants. They probably will then go into open session to appoint McDonald’s successor, Town Manager Keith Dalton said. But if there’s disagreement as to who should be chosen, the appointment could be postponed until another day, he said.
Plans are for the appointee to begin serving on the council effective Dec. 8. The appointee’s first regular council meeting would be Dec. 13.
The public won’t have any involvement in the appointment. State code Subsection 24.2-228 stipulates that when a vacancy occurs among a local governing body or school board, remaining members have 45 days to appoint a qualified voter from the election district — Ward 1, in this case — to fill the post.
Whoever is appointed will serve through Dec. 31, 2023. A special election must be held next November to fill the seat during 2024. McDonald’s unexpired term runs through the last day of that year.
Tuesday night, the council voted to petition Clarke County Circuit Court to schedule the special election. The vote was unanimous following a motion by Recorder Erecka Gibson.
McDonald, who was in her second four-year term, resigned on Oct. 26 because of health problems. She died two days later.
The council paid tribute to her during Tuesday’s meeting.
McDonald loved sunflowers. On the council’s semicircular desk, in front of her seat and behind her nameplate, was a vase full of the black-and-yellow blooms.
The late councilwoman is remembered for showing care and concern for other people, yet never being reticent to voice her opinions.
“Donna was a wonderful person” who always put others’ needs before her own, said Mayor Jay Arnold.
“It will be a little bit quieter up here without Donna,” Ward 4 Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez said, adding she will miss her.
A moment of silence was held to remember McDonald.
