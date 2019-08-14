Wednesday
Senior Citizen Day & Children’s Day: All adults (62 and over) and children (15 and under) admitted FREE until 5 p.m.
9 a.m. Pee Wee Lamb & Goat Olympics
10 a.m. Gates & Building Exhibits Open
10 a.m. Barnyard Fun & Games
11:30 a.m. Free-2B-Me Goat Showmanship Contest
12:30 p.m. Junior Beef Showmanship, followed byJunior & Open Breeding Beef Show
2-6 p.m. Reduced rates for carnival rides
2, 4, 6, 8 p.m. SAWJAC Show
4:30 p.m. Pretty Animal Contest
5 p.m. Beef or Chicken Barbecue Dinner
6 p.m. Carnival opens (ride all night for $30)
6 p.m. Junior Beef Steer Show
6:30 p.m. Dragon MotorSports Truck & Tractor Pull
10:30 p.m. All building exhibits closed to public
