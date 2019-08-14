Wednesday

Senior Citizen Day & Children’s Day: All adults (62 and over) and children (15 and under) admitted FREE until 5 p.m.

9 a.m. Pee Wee Lamb & Goat Olympics

10 a.m. Gates & Building Exhibits Open

10 a.m. Barnyard Fun & Games

11:30 a.m. Free-2B-Me Goat Showmanship Contest

12:30 p.m. Junior Beef Showmanship, followed byJunior & Open Breeding Beef Show

2-6 p.m. Reduced rates for carnival rides

2, 4, 6, 8 p.m. SAWJAC Show

4:30 p.m. Pretty Animal Contest

5 p.m. Beef or Chicken Barbecue Dinner

6 p.m. Carnival opens (ride all night for $30)

6 p.m. Junior Beef Steer Show

6:30 p.m. Dragon MotorSports Truck & Tractor Pull

10:30 p.m. All building exhibits closed to public

