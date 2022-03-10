RICHMOND — In order to win a state championship, sometimes a team needs something out of the ordinary to make it possible.
The Millbrook girls’ basketball team didn’t win Thursday’s Class 4 state championship game with King’s Fork, but an extraordinary effort from its junior forward Kaylene Todd went a long way toward giving the Pioneers hope until the final buzzer.
The 6-foot Todd — who averaged 3.7 points per game in the regular season and had scored only six points in four postseason games coming into Thursday — scored a varsity career-high 14 points and added 10 rebounds in the Pioneers’ 71-67 loss to King’s Fork at the Siegel Center.
Todd’s rebounding total wasn’t a surprise — she averaged 5.9 per game during the regular season, a big reason why she earned Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District honors this year.
But on a day when Millbrook struggled from the floor (the Pioneers hit 22 of 64 shots), the Pioneers needed every bit of what Todd brought to the table. She connected on 7 of 11 shots and consistently finished shots around the basket, taking advantage of passes, rebounds and her own movements toward the rim. With six offensive rebounds, Todd did well to keep possessions alive as well.
“I definitely felt very good about how I did individually,” Todd said. “I was really hoping we could have brought the win out, but other than that I thought we did very good as a team. Even though we didn’t get the win, I thought we played well.”
Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. was certainly impressed with Todd.
“She displayed her potential today and showed what type of player she really is against some really good competition,” Green said. “She can play at a high level. She makes a big difference when she’s on the court. She’s so athletic and she plays so hard. It’s a plus having her back at full strength.”
Todd’s postseason got off to a rocky start, as she missed both of Millbrook’s Class 4 Northwestern District tournament games with a lower ankle sprain suffered one week before the Pioneers’ district semifinal against Fauquier. She didn’t initially return to the starting lineup. Green said Todd worked hard on her rehab, and she looked particularly strong on Thursday.
Todd’s six points led Millbrook at the half, and then she improved on her numbers even more in the second half with eight points, six rebounds and an assist on a Hannah Stephanites jumper following Todd’s offensive rebound that made it 56-54 with 4:26 to go.
“I definitely feel that this game, I was finishing around the basket a lot better, and was able to move the ball more than I’ve been able to in previous games,” Todd said.
“She played a very integral part of us fighting back and putting ourselves in position to try and pull the game out,” Green said.
Todd is one of many reasons why Millbrook can feel good about its future. The Pioneers leaned heavily on senior Avery O’Roke and junior Kennedi Rooks for scoring this year, but on Thursday Stephanites led Millbrook with 15 points, and freshman Jaliah Jackson (2.6 points per game in the regular season) had another stellar postseason game with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Millbrook returns four starters and 13 total players.
“Millbrook’s future looks bright,” Green said. “We’re going to continue to work hard. Just like I told the girls at the beginning of the year, there’s only thing we play for, and that’s championships. Hopefully, we’ll see [everyone] here next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.