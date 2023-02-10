Connie Broy, 82, of Toms Brook, stands in front of her latest quilt titled, "A Dazzle of Zebras," inside her home. Broy is a featured artist at the Virginia Quilt Museum in Harrisonburg in a show that continues through March 25. This zebra quilt will be completed this week and will be shipped to Paducah, Kentucky, where it will be part of an international show sponsored by the American Quilters Society.