Toms Brook resident Connie Broy has 16 quilts on exhibit at the Virginia Quilt Museum in Harrisonburg from more than 30 years of quilting.
The exhibit, which started in January and continues through March 25, was selected by museum curator Trudi Van Dyke from among more than 100 quilts in Broy's home to showcase a small sample of her work, according to the exhibit description one the museum's website, vaquiltmuseum.org.
“The creative quilter stands for nothing short of perfection,” the description says of Broy. “Her points are perfectly matched and her stitching is precise. But the talent that sets her aside is the way she looks at pieces of fabric and swirls the ideas that perk in her imaginative mind.”
Broy, 82, recalled her hesitation to apply for a spot at the museum even after a friend encouraged her to try.
“So I reluctantly did, and it was accepted,” she recalled. But despite her other recent successes including being a part of various shows around the country and as part of a 2022 national American Quilter’s Society wall calendar, Broy said she tends to discount her craft.
“Sometimes I think, ‘Well, they’re just quilts,’ and everybody says, ‘No, they’re not just quilts,’” she said.
Broy knows it, too.
Quilting is an art form like no other, she said. Unlike with other mediums where artists can mix colors to get the right one, quilters have to work with what’s available and hope that the stretch of the fabric cooperates. It takes a lot of playing around to see what will work with the design and where to incorporate it, she said.
Broy often works with small fabric pieces on freezer paper to build up a design and produce the color, pattern and texture she’s going for. The freezer paper stabilizes the tiny pieces, she said, and gives her more accuracy.
She used this method while working with the more than 350 pieces that make up the points of a central star on her purple hummingbird quilt, called Kaleidoscope Illusion, which is making the rounds to various quilting shows including in Hampton this month and in Branson, Missouri, next month. It was also a semi-finalist in the 2022 American Quilter’s Society Branson QuiltWeek contest.
Another quilt has been submitted to the international juried American Quilter’s Society show in Paducah, Kentucky, which she called ”the granddaddy of all shows.”
“To get in that is a big honor,” she said. “You feel like ‘I’m up there with the very, very professionals.’”
Broy has shown three quilts at Paducah so far.
“I haven’t won anything, but just being there is phenomenal,” she said.
Last year, Broy’s "Ring of Fire" quilt was featured among 13 chosen in the 2022 American Quilter’s Society’s wall calendar after she submitted it to a juried show in 2020.
Broy has also had a couple quilts at the Virginia Quilt Museum as part of a Top of Virginia Quilt Guild show, but this is her first time headlining an exhibit there.
Her passion for quilting developed after years of sewing.
A former dressmaker, she would design her New Year’s Eve dress each year for when she accompanied her husband to a formal Shriners dance in Fairfax.
Friends would ask what she was planning to wear, but she wouldn’t tell them.
“They’d just have to wait and see because they knew that the dress would be something that nobody else would have,” she said.
Each dress took her three months to make, and then after each dance, “In the closet it went and I was on to the next one.”
When she made her first quilt, Broy designed it herself because she didn’t have a pattern she liked.
“And it just took off from there,” she said. “I just go with my own instincts on where to place the colors … and let it roll.”
All of her quilts have a story, and she figures she has more than enough to fill a book.
One of those stories just came full circle last month when she was reminded of a quilt she made about nine years ago for a man who wanted a design to take with him to a log cabin on a lake in Minnesota.
After meeting with him in 2014 to iron out the details, she crafted a quilt that used autumn colors and included a lake, a canoe and a moose with a border of geese.
He praised the quilt she mailed him, and then she put him and the quilt out of her mind — until a couple weeks ago when a nurse at her local doctor’s office overheard Broy talking about her designs and asked if she remembered making the autumn quilt.
“She said, ‘That was my father, and he loved that quilt,’” Broy said.
He had used that quilt in Minnesota and later after moving to Georgia.
“Since then, he has passed away,” Broy learned, but his daughter has the quilt now in Winchester.
“It was just such a surprising way that it came about,” Broy said.
The daughter had the end of the quilt’s story, but Broy was delighted that she could provide the beginning of the quilt’s story.
Thinking back on her early quilts, she said, “[S]ome of those would be amazing stories.”
Broy's quilt show will continue at the Virginia Quilt Museum, 201 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, through March 25. For more information, call 540-433-3818 or visit vaquiltmuseum.org.
