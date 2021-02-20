WINCHESTER — The late singer Phoebe Snow was right: If we can just get through the night ...
Her name being a mere coincidence, repeated bouts of snow and other wintry precipitation the Winchester area recently has seen are over. For the most part, the weather is expected to start gradually getting better. Yet tonight could prove to be the coldest night so far this winter.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a high temperature of only 28 degrees today. That’s four degrees below the freezing point.
An overnight low temperature of 15 degrees is predicted. Amid winds of 5-7 mph, the wind chill — how the cold actually feels to exposed skin — could be as low as 5 degrees.
We’ve seen lower official temps this winter. The mercury in the thermometer fell to 12 degrees on Jan. 30 and 31 and 13 degrees on Feb. 8, weather service statistics show.
But as conditions can vary slightly between any given spot and one a few miles down the road, there is the potential tonight for temperatures to drop as low as the single digits in some locations, according to the weather service’s website.
For February in the Winchester area, the average high temperature is 45 degrees and the average low is 25 degrees.
Brendon Rubin-Oster, lead meteorologist at the weather service office in Sterling, said forecasters there monitor the weather locally at two official observation stations. One is in Winchester; the other is seven miles to the southeast.
The average temperatures are “a blend of these two locations,” Rubin-Oster said.
However, the lowest temperatures so far this winter were recorded at the station seven miles to the southeast, he noted.
An area of high pressure is anticipated to develop over the area tonight, helping to usher in arctic air. A generally clear sky will enable any, using the term loosely, warmer air to radiate into the atmosphere. With those factors, coupled with chilliness of the snow on the ground, “we stand a good chance at having the coldest night of the winter,” a forecast discussion on the weather service’s website stated Friday afternoon.
A high temperature of 36 degrees is forecast for Sunday, followed by an overnight low temperature Sunday night/Monday morning of 28 degrees.
That is when a small weather system could bring the area another half-inch to an inch of snow, said Rubin-Oster.
Unlike the recent sluggish systems, “this will be a quick-moving cold front,” he said. So it won’t have time to dump a lot of precipitation.
Monday’s forecast is for rain and snow, becoming all rain after 11 a.m., with a high temperature of 45 degrees.
Temperatures are then expected to turn warmer, with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s next week, as a high pressure area tracks from the Gulf of Mexico across the southeastern states.
Still, meteorologists are monitoring another storm system expected later next week. Current indications are it will track to the south.
Wintry precipitation from that system seems to be “a long shot at this point,” Rubin-Oster said. But weather patterns can change in as little as 24 hours, he said.
