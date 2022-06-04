WINCHESTER — Taking a break from collecting litter at North Frederick Pike (U.S. 50) and Custer Avenue last month, regional jail inmate Marc D. Kent reflected on being part of the Community Inmate Work Force (CIWF).
He endures speeding drivers, vehicle exhaust, poison ivy and ticks, but Kent said it beats sitting in a pod at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County. Besides getting outside, Kent said it’s satisfying to clean up the community. His four-person crew has filled as many as 60 bags in a day. And Kent said it’s good knowing the hours spent working will pay off about $2,000 in court fees.
“Getting out and not having those court costs, that’s a big help,” said Kent, who has been jailed since Oct. 27 for methamphetamine distribution. “When I go to probation, I can show I’ve done what I had to do to pay off my fines.”
The coronavirus pandemic sidelined the CIWF, but it has been fully operational since the spring. From the program’s inception in 2006 through April, inmates have worked 21,694 hours and collected roughly 319 tons of litter, according to Gloria Puffinburger, Frederick County solid waste manager.
In an email, Puffinburger said the program is partially funded with a $13,000 annual grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The grant, which is shared by communities around the state, is from the “litter tax” applied to beer, soft drink and wine distributors, retailers and wholesalers. The money pays for Patrick Gaff, the supervisor of litter control, who works part-time overseeing the road crews locally. The county pays all other costs including equipment, fuel, vehicles and vehicle maintenance.
The in-kind value of the CIWF to the county is $412,272. It’s calculated on the number of hours worked by the trustees multiplied by Virginia’s volunteer rate.
Without the CIWF, Puffinburger said the county would have to hire four part-time employees working 20 hours per week to duplicate its mission.
Puffinburger said the CIWF, which is expected to collect 24 tons of litter in the county by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, was missed during its absence. Residents complained to her office and the Virginia Department of Transportation about roadside trash. Besides being unsightly, litter can be a traffic hazard.
“The value of the CIWF extends well beyond the cost savings to Frederick County,” she said. “It contributes to a cleaner and safer environment for residents, visitors and wildlife, all quality of life issues.”
Of the approximately 600 inmates at the jail — which serves the city of Winchester and Clarke, Fauquier and Frederick counties — 39 (23 men, 16 women) are in the CIWF, according to Sgt. Jeremiah Timbrook, CIWF supervisor. To qualify, inmates must have nonviolent criminal records, including no sex offenses or escapes.
Escapes involving the CIWF are rare. The last was in 2019. The inmate was recaptured within an hour.
County cleanups occur twice per week for up to eight hours per day and involve four-person crews. Besides cleanups, the inmates do landscaping and maintenance inside and outside the jail. They also work at the Clarke County Animal Shelter and assist public works departments in Stephens City and Winchester as well as the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Besides reducing court costs, participants have their $1.50 per day jail housing fee waived. Inmates who demonstrate reliability in the CIWF often go on to the Home Electronic Monitoring and work release programs.
With low unemployment, work release inmates are in demand. There are currently 20 in the program at the jail.
“We have great connections in the community,” said Capt. Shawn McQuade, who oversees the jail’s community corrections program. “Employers are knocking our doors down.”
Kent, 43, has been in the CIWF since Feb. 23 and is scheduled to be released on Sunday. He has a quality control job at a factory lined up when he’s released. He said being part of CIWF helps make the best of a bad situation, adding that he works well with fellow inmates
“Just because someone goes to jail doesn’t mean they’re a bad person. I think the public gets the wrong idea about people when they go to jail,” he said. “Everyone messes up and they deserve another chance.”
