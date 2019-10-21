Too chilly for splashing

Two people wearing jackets hustle past the Splash Pad on the Loudoun Street Mall. The popular destination for children and families isn’t seeing many visitors since the weather turned chilly. The city plans to close the Splash Pad for the season on Sunday.

 BRIAN BREHM/The Winchester Star

