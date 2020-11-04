WINCHESTER — Local election results were not available before The Winchester Star went to press Tuesday night, primarily due to the high number of absentee and early in-person ballots that have not yet been counted by area registrars.
Early voting in Virginia began Sept. 18 and ended Saturday. Local voting officials have said approximately 45% of the 93,532 total registered voters in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County cast ballots prior to Election Day on Tuesday.
With so many early votes recorded, traffic at area polls ebbed and flowed on Tuesday. Winchester City Councilor Les Veach, a Republican seeking re-election in Ward 1, said 61% of the registered voters in his district had already voted prior to Election Day, so there were lengthy periods of inactivity at the voting booths in John Kerr Elementary School, where he spent the day greeting constituents.
The Frederick County Voter Registrar's Office announced that it would stop counting ballots at 11 p.m. Tuesday, then resume counting possibly in the morning or later this week. Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske said he expected to have all in-person votes counted before his office closed for the night, but did not say when thousands of absentee ballots cast by county voters would be recorded.
The voter registrar's offices in Winchester and Clarke County also were counting ballots into the night. A city election official said canvassing of provisional and early votes would take place today.
Results will most likely be available later today for the contested races in Winchester, Stephens City, Middletown, Frederick County and Clarke County. Results will be updated in real time on The Star's Facebook page and at winchesterstar.com.
Results also can be checked on the Virginia Department of Elections website at www.elections.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.