BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County girls’ soccer team had a couple of quality scoring chances in the first 24 minutes of Tuesday’s Region 2B semifinal, but overall the Eagles were struggling to find offense.
The Eagles don’t have as much to worry about as other teams when they get off to a slow start, though. Not many squads have someone like Madison Toone in their starting lineup, much less on their bench.
After checking into the game in the 25th minute, the freshman forward and Bull Run District Player of the Year broke a scoreless tie by pumping in two goals in 11 minutes, and top-seeded Clarke County went on to a 7-0 win over No. 4 Stuarts Draft in the Region 2B semifinals at Feltner Stadium.
The win for the Eagles (10-0) sets up a rematch of their toughest game of the season. Clarke County will take on No. 2 Stonewall Jackson (9-1) — which fell 4-3 to the Eagles on May 7 in Berryville — in Thursday’s Region 2B championship at 5 p.m. in Berryville.
The Generals are looking to make a return to the state tournament after losing in the 2019 Class 1 state finals, while Clarke County hopes to win its first region title since 2007 and earn its first state tournament berth since 2018.
The 5-foot-8 Toone wound up scoring each of the Eagles’ first three goals against the Cougars (6-6), one game after she scored both of Clarke County’s goals while coming off the bench in its 2-0 regular-season finale against Strasburg.
Toone has been coming on as a substitute in just about every game this year. With her speed and skill, she can certainly flip a game on its head, and she increased her season total to 31 goals on Tuesday.
“It’s kind of a super-sub thing,” Clarke County coach Jon Cousins said. “We understand each other and we’ve talked it out. It’s been working all season.”
Toone said it’s not a big deal having to wait a bit to take the field. She’s actually found it to be good mental preparation before she breaks opponents down with her physical play.
“I like to see how the other team plays,” Toone said. “Then I know what I need to do when I come in.”
Three minutes after checking in on Tuesday, Toone collected a ball 25 yards from goal and turned. She dribbled into the box and fired a shot from 15 yards out to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
Eight minutes later, junior midfielder Maya Marasco played a perfect through ball to the right of a defender. Toone ran onto the pass and finished to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.
Clarke County outshot Stuarts Draft 7-0 after Toone entered the game while the Eagles had a 7-4 shot edge in the first 24 minutes (Clarke goalkeeper Emma Rogers made two of her three saves in the first half, including one in the 21st minute off a shot from the top of the 18 after a turnover).
Still, Cousins told the Eagles that they needed to pick up their play in the second half, and Clarke County definitely did.
The Eagles had a 17-3 shot edge, and freshman midfielder Campbell Neiman, senior midfielder Emma Massanopoli (one assist), freshman forward Kelsey Elrod and Marasco each scored after Toone. Senior midfielder Rebecca Camacho-Bruno assisted Massanopoli’s goal after the duo strung an inside-outside passing combination with each other in the 66th minute.
Marasco was part of a midfield that Cousins thought improved significantly in the second half.
“In the second half, [the team] kicked it into gear,” Marasco said. “We were finding people’s feet better and connecting with each other, and the score shows that.”
Marasco said this season has gone better than she expected.
“This team is a great group of girls,” she said. “I think we work very well together, even with subs coming in. We all just have a very good team chemistry.”
The Eagles know that chemistry will need to be at its best to beat Stonewall Jackson.
“They’re a very aggressive team,” Marasco said. “They have a lot of seniors and they’ve been to states before. They have the work ethic to give us a run for our money. But as long we’re on our ‘A’ game, I think we can pull through.”
Cousins said Clarke County can’t afford to play sluggishly like it did to start Tuesday’s game.
“I fully expect us to come out from the first whistle and be a lot better than we were tonight,” Cousins said. “I told the midfield at halftime that they had to be better [Tuesday], and they were. Our attacking midfielders have to find each other, and in the second half we got the job done.
“It’s been a team effort from the beginning, and it’s got to be a team effort Thursday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.