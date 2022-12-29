James Wood probably gave a lot of volleyball teams hope when it swept 10-time defending Class 4 state champion Loudoun County two days into the regular season.
As it turns out, there wasn’t much for those teams to be hopeful about. The Colonels had simply taken the first step toward showing that Virginia had a new dominant Class 4 team.
James Wood volleyball is The Winchester Star’s No. 1 sports story in 2022 after a 26-1 season in which the Colonels accomplished several feats for the first time in their program’s rich history, including a state championship. Until the Colonels’ 3-0 win over Grafton High School of Yorktown on Nov. 19 at the Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond, no James Wood girls’ team had won a state title since the school opened in 1950.
The Colonels graduated three seniors from last year’s 17-7 regional semifinalists and returned eight players. They also added three newcomers, including a pair of freshmen who eventually earned Class 4 First Team All-State honors in Brenna Corbin (an outside hitter/defensive specialist) and Kennedy Spaid (an outside hitter).
For the first time ever, James Wood had a perfect regular season (20-0), including a 12-0 mark in the Class 4 Northwestern District for its first regular-season district title since 2019. The Colonels dropped only five sets in those 20 matches.
James Wood’s victory over Loudoun County was exceptionally convincing, with the Colonels winning by the set scores of 25-21, 25-5, 25-18. James Wood had two 3-1 wins in the regular season over defending district champion Millbrook, which had beaten the Colonels seven straight times coming into the season. James Wood also had a 3-2 win over eventual Maryland Class 3A state champion North Hagerstown (Maryland has four classes) and a 3-0 win over Williamsport, which had a streak of 16 straight Maryland Class 1A state titles snapped this season.
The Colonels lost the district tournament championship 3-0 to Millbrook. But in the Region 4C tournament, James Wood rebounded with 3-1 win against Dulles District regular-season champion Rock Ridge in the semifinals and a 3-2 victory against Dulles District tournament champion Dominion in the final. James Wood’s win over the Titans gave the program its first-ever region title.
In James Wood’s first state tournament since 2019, the Colonels defeated Region 4D runner-up E.C. Glass 3-1 in the quarterfinals. In a rematch with Dominion in the semifinals, James Wood won 3-1.
The victory over the Titans put James Wood in a state final for the first time since 2014. In the match against Grafton — which had lost the five previous state finals to Loudoun County — James Wood won by the scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.
James Wood’s only previous team state championships came in football (1970) and boys’ cross country (2002). The Colonels matched the win total of the 2014 team that went 26-5.
2. Former Pioneer Johnson plays in the NFL
Former Millbrook High School standout Nazeeh Johnson never took the easy path to his football career.
He was a preferred walk-on and played nearly two seasons before he earned his scholarship as a defensive back at Marshall University. Thanks to COVID-19, he played five years for the Thundering Herd, but wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine. He finally turned some heads with a stellar workout at Marshall prior to this year’s NFL Draft.
He waited nearly the entire three-day draft before finally making history. With his selection with the 259th pick in the seventh round by the Kansas City Chiefs, Johnson became the first player ever in the 20-year history of Millbrook to be selected in the NFL Draft and the first local player since Sherando’s Kelley Washington in 2003 to be chosen.
Johnson’s road to an NFL roster wasn’t easy, either. He fought hard through training camp and was among the last of the players cut as the Chiefs trimmed the roster to the required 53 players. Kansas City immediately offered Johnson a spot on its practice squad. And just four weeks into the season, Johnson was promoted to the active roster and made his debut playing special teams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 2021 Super Bowl champions.
“I worked my [butt] off to get to this point,” Johnson said after his first game. “It was a long time coming. I made it to the NFL. I made it to the active roster. I’m a kid from Winchester, Virginia, who did that. Walk-on [at Marshall] University. If you know my story, it’s crazy how far I came.”
Johnson, listed as a third-string cornerback on the current depth chart, has played in nine games for the Chiefs, recording five tackles, and is still active as the 2020 Super Bowl champions (12-3) again look to make another deep playoff run.
3. James Wood makes run to Class 4 baseball finals
The 1985 baseball team at James Wood has been spoken about with reverence for many years after getting a chance to play for a state title.
Last season, that 1985 squad got some company. A record-setting Colonels team strung together a fantastic stretch run that culminated in reaching the Class 4 title game before falling against a powerhouse Hanover squad.
After getting off to a modest 9-4 start, the Colonels would rattle off 15 wins in their next 16 games to reach the title game. Adrian Pullen’s squad would break the school record with 22 wins with many of them thrillers.
The Colonels, who lost three times to Millbrook (twice in the regular season and in the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament title game), would finally break through against the Pioneers in the Region 4C title game. James Wood rallied from a 4-3 deficit to win 7-5 for the school’s first regional title since 1985.
After a win in the state quarterfinals, the Colonels needed special magic in the semifinals against Monacan. Trailing 5-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, James Wood would string together four straight hits, including John Copenhaver’s game-winning two-run single, to win 6-5.
Hanover, who did not lose a game against a state team, would later beat the Colonels 11-0 in the title clash.
The Colonels also had several players break school records during the season. Nick Bell broke school marks with 11 wins and 123 strikeouts. Bodie Pullen broke his father’s record by stealing 35 bases and Brody Bower set a mark with 24 RBIs.
Millbrook also record a fantastic season, going 21-4 overall. The Pioneers, led by Division I Dallas Baptist recruit Jerrod Jenkins and First Team All-State third baseman Nate Brookshire, won the district regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the Class 4 quarterfinals before falling 8-0 against Jefferson Forest.
4. Clarke boys win state soccer title in perfect season
It pained the Eagles to see their perfect 2021 season end in the Class 2 state semifinals. They were on a mission to atone for that defeat in 2022, and no one was spared.
Clarke County went 24-0 en route to winning the Bull Run District (14-0 regular-season record), Region 2B and Class 2 titles, outscoring its opponents by an incredible 163-8. The Eagles posted 19 shutouts and scored at least three goals in every game but one, a 2-0 victory over Central on April 8 in the fourth game of the season.
Clarke County was not only dominant in winning its first state title since 2006, but it showed in the state tournament it was pretty cool under pressure as well.
The Eagles scored all of their goals in the last 14 minutes of a 3-0 quarterfinal win over Bruton at home. In the semifinals at Salem, Chris LeBlanc broke a tie game with a goal in the 63rd minute to give the Eagles a 3-2 win over Radford. In the championship, also held in Salem, Clarke County beat Glenvar 3-2 after falling behind for the first time all season.
In setting a school record for wins, the Eagles were a well-rounded team that had seven players with at least nine goals and nine assists and had seven players earn Class 2 All-State honors. Senior forward Caleb Neiman (school-record 45 goals) was named the Player of the Year, and he was joined on the First Team by senior midfielder Menes Ajyeman, senior defender Jesus Ramirez, sophomore defender Joe Ziercher and junior forward Leo Morris. LeBlanc and sophomore midfielder Charlie Frame were named to the Second Team.
Millbrook also had a landmark boys’ soccer season, qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in program history and advancing to the Class 4 quarterfinals. The Pioneers went 16-5 overall and captured the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles.
5. SU baseball team thrives in new home
It may have taken a little longer to complete than anticipated, but the Shenandoah University baseball team finally got a chance to play and practice on its renovated Bridgeforth Field in February.
And boy did the new digs pay off.
Thanks to a stellar run in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament, the Hornets were rewarded as an NCAA Division III regional tournament site for the first time in program history.
After entering a 40-year agreement with the City of Winchester to manage both the baseball and the softball fields, SU began the process of converting both Bridgeforth and Rotary fields artificial turf. Both programs began playing on the fields in February.
In addition to the new turf, something no other baseball team in the ODAC has, the diamond (renamed Kevin Anderson Field at Bridgeforth Stadium this fall) also received upgrades that included new dugouts, fencing and batting cages and a renovated press box.
Anderson trotted out a quality team in the first season on the new turf. The Hornets went 14-5-1 in the ODAC to earn the second seed for the conference tournament.
SU did not lose a game in that tourney. After opening with a pair of wins against No. 7 Hampden-Sydney, the Hornets traveled to High Point, N.C., for the double-elimination portion of the tournament. SU notched wins over Bridgewater (9-3) and Roanoke (5-4) before blasting the Maroons 13-0 in the title game. The triumph was the program’s fourth ODAC title and earned the Hornets their 11th NCAA bid.
And for the first time, that NCAA regional would be played in Winchester. The Hornets made their first home regional memorable. After winning its opener in the four-team field, SU lost to Catholic (6-5) and had to fight its way back through the loser’s bracket. The Hornets beat St. Joseph’s (10-8) and Catholic (6-3) before falling to Catholic (13-10) in the see-saw title game.
Several players with local ties played key roles for the Hornets during the season. Sherando’s Pearce Bucher led the team with a .397 batting average and ended the season on a 36-game hit streak. Mountain View Christian’s Kooper Anderson (.364) and Sherando’s Frankie Ritter (.361) were second and third in batting average. Millbrook’s Hayden Madagan (.246) was a starter in the outfield. James Wood’s Jacob Bell went 4-0 on the mound and Sherando’s Tad Dean had six saves.
6. Millbrook girls advance to state title game
Erick Green Sr. was confident his girls’ basketball team could win another state championship last season. He was nearly right.
The Pioneers came within an eyelash of the program’s fifth state crown, falling 71-67 in a thriller against King’s Fork in the title game.
The Pioneers, led by Division I NJIT recruit Avery O’Roke, went unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District action and took home the tournament title. The Pioneers knocked off Sherando in both the district and Region 4C finals to advance to the states for the fifth consecutive time under Green in VHSL play.
After whipping E.C. Glass 56-33 in the state quarterfinals, the Pioneers needed extra minutes against Pulaski County in the semifinals. Millbrook rallied from a 20-8 deficit to get the lead before the packed house at Casey Gymnasium. The Cougars rebounded to tie the game at 54-54 to force overtime. The Pioneers, behind nine points from O’Roke, dominated the overtime to win 68-59.
In the state title game, Millbrook (26-3) nearly pulled off another rally. Trailing by nine at halftime, the Pioneers closed to within a basket on several occasions and were down 69-67 after Kennedi Rooks’ 3-pointer with 18 seconds left. King’s Fork was able to get a layup with 13 seconds left to clinch the win.
Millbrook wasn’t the only area team to make a state run. Sherando (20-7) advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history. The Warriors knocked off Dulles District champion Broad Run 45-40 in the Region 4C semifinals to clinch the state quarterfinal berth. Brooklyn Wilson’s squad eventually would fall 54-44 against Pulaski County in the states.
Clarke County (17-10) also made a big postseason run to make the state tournament for the first time since 2015. The Eagles, the Region 2B runner-up to state finalist Luray, ended a string of six consecutive losing seasons. Regina Downing’s squad knocked off Page County 62-51 in the 2B semifinals to earn the state berth. The Eagles nearly took out Region 2A champion John Marshall in the state quarterfinals, falling 63-60 in a wild overtime game.
7. Thompson, Braithwaite sign MLB contracts
After seven seasons toiling for independent league teams, former Sherando High School and Shenandoah University pitcher Darrell Thompson finally has a chance to play Major League Baseball.
In October, the hard-throwing left-hander signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and he is to report to the team’s spring training complex in February.
The Brewers purchased Thompson from the Schaumburg Boomers, a franchise in Illinois that competes in the 16-team independent Frontier League. Thompson had spent four of the past five years with the Boomers.
This year, Thompson, 28, was an All-Star and among the league’s best relievers. In the regular season, he pitched 50.1 innings and struck out 92 batters for a league-best 16.4 strikeouts per nine innings. He ranked second in ERA (1.43) for pitchers over 50 innings and tied for fourth with 17 saves.
Thompson wasn’t the only local to sign with a MLB team this season. Former Millbrook standout Trey Braithwaite, 24, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 16th round of July’s MLB Draft. Braithwaite, whose fastball has been clocked at 99 mph, pitched at Navy before transferring to West Virginia.
Braithwaite, also a reliever, got off to an excellent start in the minors. Pitching for two levels of Reds farm teams, Braithwaite had a 2-0 record with a 1.13 ERA in five appearances. The right-hander struck out seven batters in eight innings.
8. Handley boys, Clarke girls shine in cross country
Both the Handley boys (Class 4) and the Clarke County girls (Class 2) came home with state runner-up trophies from their respective state meets this year.
Handley had one of its best seasons in nearly three decades despite losing their top two runners from 2021. The Judges captured the Class 4 Northwestern District title for their first postseason championship since taking the Conference 23 title in 2014. Handley followed that by winning the Region 4C title — its first regional title since 1993 — and then took second at the Class 4 meet at Oatlands in Leesburg for its best state finish since winning the 1993 Group AA championship.
The Clarke County girls lost two of their top five runners from its 2021 state championship team. The Eagles battled illnesses this season, but Clarke County defended its Bull Run District and Region 2B titles and showed its depth by beating Floyd County for second place on a tiebreaker. The Eagles had a faster No. 6 runner than Floyd County.
All told, eight local runners captured All-State medals in cross country this year. The Class 4 boys had Handley junior Will Pardue (seventh), Judges junior Garrett Stickley (eighth), James Wood sophomore Eli Clark (11th) and Millbrook senior Nick Hayden (13th); the Class 4 girls had Colonels sophomore Kate Konyar (fourth) and Sherando senior Emma Ahrens (14th); and in Class 2 sophomore Teya Starley placed third in the girls’ meet and junior Cal Beckett took fourth in the boys’ meet for Clarke County.
9. Sherando wrestling takes second in Class 4
The Class 4 Northwestern District has produced some of the best wrestling teams in the state since it was formed in 2017-18, and in the 2021-22 campaign it was Sherando that rose to the top as part of a superlative season.
The Warriors placed second in Class 4 — the highest finish in program history — after capturing the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. The Warriors had not won a postseason championship since 2014, when they won regional and conference championships. Sherando also posted a perfect 6-0 record in Class 4 Northwestern District duals.
Individually, the Warriors had four district champions and 13 region qualifiers (both district-bests), three region champions and nine state qualifiers (both region-bests), and five state placewinners, including the area’s only two state champions in freshman Anthony Lucchiani (120 pounds) and junior Keagan Judd (145). Senior Aydan Willis (second at 220) and juniors Tyler Koerner (fourth at 126) and Brogan Teter (fifth at 152) also earned All-State medals.
Seven other local wrestlers earned bronze medals or better in state competition — James Wood’s Colton Bendure (second at 113); Handley’s Nick Baker (second at 120) and Simon Bishop (third at 160) in Class 4; and Clarke County’s Trace Mansfield (second at 195), Michael Perozich (second at 220), Blake Jacobson (third at 138) and Cannon Long (third at 145). The Eagles placed fifth in Class 2.
10. Sherando girls lead strong swimming season
The Sherando girls made numerous revisions to the school’s record book in 2021-22 from both a team and individual perspective.
Sherando finished fifth in Class 4 — the best-ever state finish for the program — won Region 4C for its first-ever regional title, and earned its second Class 4 Northwestern District title in its last two attempts (Frederick County did not compete in the 2021 VHSL postseason). The Warriors also won all of their regular-season meets.
Sherando’s relays had a banner year. The 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams each captured district and region championships and earned Class 4 All-State honors. In Class 4, the 200-yard medley relay team placed second and had a school-record 1:49.89 in the prelims. The 400 free relay team placed fourth in a school-record 3:40.83, and the 200 free relay team placed seventh. Junior Taylor Smith (third in the 100 breast, eighth in the 100 fly) led the Warriors individually.
Two other girls had particularly notable swimming seasons. In Class 4, James Wood junior Lauren Masters placed second in the 50 free and 100 free for the highest finishes in program history. In Class 2, Clarke County senior Kayla Sprincis won her third state title in the 500 free and placed second in the 200 free.
Honorable mention
The VHSL moved Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando from Region 4C to Region 4D for the four-year alignment cycle beginning in 2023-24. Sherando will compete in Region 4D after winning an appeal to not be placed in Class 5, Region D. ... The Shenandoah women’s basketball team had a school-record win total (22-6 record), won its second ODAC tournament title in four seasons, and earned its second NCAA Tournament berth in four seasons. ... With an 8-2 record, the Shenandoah football team matched the 2003 team for the most wins in program history. The Hornets achieved their most wins in the ODAC (5-2 record) and had their highest ODAC finish (third) since joining the league in 2012. ... The Shenandoah field hockey team achieved its highest-ever national ranking (13th), tied a program record for wins set in 2019 (17-3 record), and ranked first nationally in goals per game (5.35) and second in scoring margin (4.20). ... Sherando senior Ella Carlson (girls’ discus) and Millbrook junior Nick Hayden (boys’ 800 meters) each won Class 4 state titles in outdoor track & field. ... Frederick County saw two of its three coordinators of student activities retire in Craig Woshner (James Wood, hired in 2003) and Scott Mankins (Millbrook, hired in 2014). They were replaced by assistant CSAs Brian Sullivan (a longtime boys’ soccer coach) and TJ Rohrbaugh (a longtime football assistant coach at Sherando). ... Winchester native Alex Limoges signed a contract with the National Hockey League’s Winnipeg Jets. He did not make the Jets’ roster in training camp but he’s starred for their American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, with seven goals and 16 assists in 23 games this season. His 23 points lead the team. ... Winchester Baseball’s 13-year-old team captured the Southeast Region title and placed ninth in the Babe Ruth World Series in Glen Allen. They are the organization’s first team to advance to a Babe Ruth World Series as a Southeast Region champion since a 13-year-old team competed in the 2000 World Series in Jamestown, N.Y.
