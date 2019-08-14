1. Community
Clarke County Fair
The Clarke County Fair wraps up Saturday at the Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville. In addition to carnival rides and foods, highlights include Dragon MotorSports Truck & Tractor Pull at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a Professional Bull Riding & Rodeo at 8 p.m. Friday and platinum-selling recording artist Clay Walker in concert at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $2 for youngsters ages 5-15, with preschool students being admitted for free.
2. Comedy
Jimmie "JJ" Walker
The Bright Box Theater will host Kid Dy-no-mite from the hit TV show "Good Times." Jimmy "JJ" Walker will perform standup comedy at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bright Box, 15 N. Loudoun St. Tickets are $20-$25.
3. Food
Winchester Greek Festival
The annual Winchester Greek Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst St. Sample Greek cuisine and enjoy Greek music and dance. A large selection of tasty Greek food will be available for purchase. Admission is free and ample free parking is available. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
4. Music
Robbie Limon in concert
The Friday Night Live concert series concludes its summer run with popular local musicians The Robbie Limon Band playing at the Taylor Pavilion off the Loudoun Street Mall. The band performs covers of 70’s and 80’s classic tunes and their concerts typically sell out. Even if you can't get a ticket ($5 in advance Espresso Bar & Cafe, Prime Lending, and Total Image & Workingman’s Store and $10 at the door), there's still a lot going on downtown with plenty of places to eat as well as free activities including street performers, artisans and activities for the kids.
5. Cars
Middletown Car & Truck & Tractor Show
Middletown is holding its ninth annual Car & Truck & Tractor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh said he hopes for at least 250 cars, trucks and tractors lining Middletown’s streets. The town will close Main Street (U.S. 11) from First to Fifth streets for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.