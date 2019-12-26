WINCHESTER — In May of 2017, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals documented animals living in wretched conditions at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Frederick County and reported them to federal and state authorities. More than two years later, the state shut down the park and seized 119 animals.
It’s unclear why it took until Aug. 15 for the seizure to occur, but state officials found conditions similar to what PETA had reported to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These included animals with severe skin conditions due to inattention and animals without proper food or water or space to move. Conditions found in August at the park at 985 W. Parkins Mill Road off Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) included maggot-infested meat, two dead animals left in a freezer, areas filled with feces and animals left without water.
Just one day earlier, a USDA animal welfare inspector gave the park a clean bill of health, according to the Washington Post. However, a USDA report in July of 2017 that omitted the name of Wilson’s but is believed to refer to the park, reported bears and tigers living in cramped conditions. It is unclear why no enforcement was done, but the Washington Post said the lack of animal welfare enforcement is part of a pattern in the USDA under the Trump administration. The article quoted former USDA personnel as saying that since the Trump administration took over in 2017, they have been told to scale back enforcement.
Brittany Peet, who documented the conditions in 2017 for PETA — including Asian black bears left in 80-degree heat with no shelter from the sun — said the USDA needs to more aggressively protect animals.
“After years of raising alarm bells over the neglected bears, tigers, primates, lynxes and other animals at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park, PETA looks forward to seeing the final nail driven into this roadside zoo’s coffin,” Peet, PETA director of captive animal law enforcement, said in an email on Monday. “These charges must act as a wake-up call to the USDA.”
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said on Tuesday that his animal control officers respond to complaints rather than do regular inspections. He said the August seizure was done by the Virginia Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit, which includes veterinarians familiar with exotic animals, because they have more expertise than his office.
In November, park owner Keith Wilson and his nephew and park employee Christian Alejandro Dall’Acqua were indicted on 46 and 45 counts of animal cruelty, respectively. Both men are due in Frederick County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 9.
Wilson said on Wednesday that he and Dall’Acqua were referring all questions to The Cavalry Group, a Missouri-based organization that advocates for animal owners and the animal pet industry, according to its website.
Mindy Patterson, Cavalry Group co-founder and president, said Wilson wasn’t allowed to properly defend himself at a nearly 12-hour probable cause hearing on Aug. 29 that included photos and video of conditions at the park. She said the images were taken out of context. Patterson said the prosecution is part of a pattern of harassment of animal owners by animal rights groups and the government.
“I certainly don’t condone animal abuse of any kind, but this is becoming a cult-like attack on Americans and their private property completely violating due process and our Constitutional rights,” Patterson said. “Keith Wilson has not been treated fairly ... His animals have been stolen from him. His business has been destroyed. His livelihood has been destroyed.”
