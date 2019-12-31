WINCHESTER — A referendum to switch from a City Council-appointed School Board to an elected School Board was approved by 63.48% of Winchester voters who cast ballots on Nov. 5.
The referendum was put on the ballot after a petition drive collected more than 1,700 signatures. Winchester Ward 3 resident Roya Milotte started the petition drive because the Ward 3 School Board seat had been vacant for almost two years at that time (Elyus Wallace was eventually appointed). The Ward 2 seat remains open. She also was upset over the school system’s handling of a highly publicized student sexual assault case.
Some city voters mounted a campaign opposing the referendum, saying politics should be kept out of the process and that the appointment system wasn’t broken.
Since the passage of the referendum, city officials have been considering options for how the first Winchester School Board elections will proceed in November. Two options have been put forth by the city’s legal counsel, each of which imagines a School Board with only seven members (a School Board-approved resolution to reduce its number of members from nine to seven will be considered by the General Assembly when it convenes next month).
The first option proposes that the board’s four ward seats be up for election this coming November, with three at-large seats up for election in 2022.
The second option recommends three at-large seats and one ward seat with a term expiring in 2021 be up for election in 2020. The three other ward seats would then be on the 2022 ballot.
The board currently has nine seats (four ward seats and five at-large seats).
Also, the board, which is currently not compensated, recently approved a resolution asking that its members each receive an annual salary of no more than $4,500.
