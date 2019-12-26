WINCHESTER — The Nov. 5 elections were a significant part of 2019, but Election Day came with some major hiccups in Frederick County.
Voter turnout that was heavier than expected resulted in paper ballot shortages and long lines, frustrating voters at numerous county polling locations. Although polls officially closed at 7 p.m., voting at Orchard View and Armel Elementary schools did not wrap up until about 10:30 p.m.
The delays caused some voters to leave without casting their ballots, according to Frederick County Director of Elections/General Registrar Rich Venskoske.
Ballot shortages were reported in all 21 voting precincts in the county.
Venskoske, who became the county’s registrar this year, said he based the number of ballots he ordered on past elections, but it wasn’t enough. Usually in years that proceed a presidential election, 25% to 30% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots. With those percentages in mind, Venskoske — with the approval of the Frederick County Electoral Board — ordered enough ballots for a voter turnout of 35%. But 42% of the county’s 59,551 eligible voters turned out to vote.
In addition to ballot shortages, paper jams were reported in some of the scanners that read the ballots. And numerous voters incorrectly marked their ballots, causing the scanner to believe they were trying to vote for two candidates in the same race. Vensoske said voters who tried to enter a “spoiled ballot” were issued a new paper ballot.
Next year, which is a presidential election year, paper ballot shortages will not be a problem, according to county elections officials. Venskoske said at least 70,000 paper ballots will be ordered — about 10,000 more than the number of registered voters in the county. The projected cost of next year’s paper ballots is about $24,000.
