WINCHESTER — One of the community’s largest economic development proposals of 2019 — a plan to construct a 100,000-square-foot cat litter manufacturing facility in Frederick County — failed in May when the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 to deny a Comprehensive Plan amendment that would have made the plant possible.
The Clorox Company wanted to build the facility on a 146-acre site at 668 Quarry Lane in Clear Brook, next to Carmeuse Lime & Stone, a limestone quarry. Clorox wanted to locate next to Carmeuse because it uses limestone in its cat litter products. The plant was slated to create about 100 jobs and generate about $500,000 in annual revenue for the county. The California-based company hoped to open the plant in 2021.
But numerous neighboring property owners expressed concerns that the facility would have a negative impact by increasing traffic, hurting property values and detracting from the area’s rural character, among other issues. Many complained that noise, dust, blasting and traffic from Carmeuse’s existing operations were already a detriment and that adding another manufacturing facility next door would only make the situation worse.
While most of the board voted against amending the county’s Comprehensive Plan to accommodate the plant, Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and Back Creek Supervisor Gary Lofton voted in favor of it. Lofton said at the time that the county’s real estate tax rate will continue to escalate without offsets from business and industry tax revenue.
After the board’s denial, Michael Holly, a vice president for Clorox, said the company would explore options for a cat litter manufacturing facility outside of Frederick County.
