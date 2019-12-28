WINCHESTER — Concerned the General Assembly will pass laws restricting their Second Amendment rights, hundreds of gun owners recently pressed local governing bodies to adopt resolutions to make their respective jurisdictions "Second Amendment sanctuaries."
Earlier this month, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution in support of Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms. The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is considering adopting one. However, Winchester City Council has given no indication it will consider doing so.
Gov. Ralph Northam and other Democratic lawmakers, since the party took control of both chambers of the General Assembly in the Nov. 5 election, have proposed various gun control measures for consideration during the 2020 legislative session. Measures include universal background checks, an assault weapons ban, and so-called "red flag laws" enabling authorities to temporary take guns away from someone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others, according to The Associated Press.
More than 100 cities, towns and counties statewide in recent weeks have declared themselves sanctuaries after public meetings were swarmed by gun rights advocates, encouraging local governing boards to declare opposition to — or even that they will not enforce — any new laws infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and use firearms.
Frederick County's resolution was passed in a unanimous vote on Dec. 11 after roughly 50 people, most of whom favored its adoption, addressed the supervisors. About 1,000 people filled the County Administration Building on North Kent Street in downtown Winchester, greatly surpassing the 265-person capacity of the board's meeting room.
The resolution reads that the board is "concerned about the passage of any bill containing language that could be interpreted in such a way as to infringe upon the rights of the citizens of Frederick County to keep and bear arms." It also states that the supervisors want to express opposition to any such and laws and the board "declares its intent to oppose any infringement upon the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms using such legal means as may be expedient."
"There is nothing illegal or improper in stating on the record that we support the constitution and our constitutionally protected rights," J. Douglas McCarthy, the board's Gainesboro District representative, said during the meeting.
On the night of Dec. 18, a crowd estimated at more than 350 people filled the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center with more than 40 addressing county supervisors, most urging them to declare the county a sanctuary. But the board took no action, instead deciding to consult with legal counsel about whether adopting a resolution would be meaningful.
A smaller crowd addressed the board during its afternoon meeting that day.
Recently, Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies said the county intends to propose a resolution in support of gun owners' rights.
"We're still working on putting a draft together" so the board can consider it during a special organizational meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 6, Boies said.
The intent is to release the resolution before the meeting so the public will know exactly what the board will be considering, he said.
In addition to consulting with a lawyer, county staff members are talking with individual supervisors "to see what they're thinking" on the issue, Boies continued.
"We don't want to propose anything off base," he added.
More than 100 people attended a Winchester City Council meeting on Dec. 10. After hearing from eight opponents of efforts to strengthen Virginia's gun laws, the council took no action. Council members gave no indication they will consider a resolution similar to Frederick County's.
Democratic state Attorney General Mark Herring recently opined that resolutions declaring localities to be Second Amendment sanctuaries "have no legal effect." He said localities “cannot nullify state laws” and must abide by them, including ones passed by the General Assembly in the future.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland has said he "would not tell my people (staff) to go do anything that ... the (county) commonwealth's attorney will not prosecute and ... would be unconstitutional."
"You have senators and delegates on both sides that will fight this until it gets to the Supreme Court," Millholland said in an email this week. "But it really depends upon what laws will try to be passed. I know as I said in the beginning, and I will continue to say, that I support the Second Amendment. I have been in law-enforcement for over 40 years. I don’t recall ever going to anyone’s house and removing their guns. Nor do I have any intention of doing so."
Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper has declined to comment on the issue before he sees any draft proposal that county supervisors might consider.
