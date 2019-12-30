WINCHESTER — Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland decisively defeated challenger Allen Sibert in last month’s election, but Sibert said in a recent interview that the race would’ve been closer if national and state movements to defy proposed gun laws had gained steam locally before voters went to the polls.
Sibert, a chief deputy and major with the Winchester Sheriff’s Office, lost the Nov. 5 election, capturing 10,442 votes (43%) to Millholland’s 14,137 votes (57%). He said he doesn’t think the recent Second Amendment Sanctuary movement would’ve changed the election’s outcome, but he believes he would’ve gotten more votes.
Thousands of Virginia gun owners have turned out at city and county government meetings since the election, which saw Democrats gain control of the General Assembly. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and his supporters want to enact new gun control measures in the wake of mass shootings around the country, including at Virginia Beach’s municipal building earlier this year. In response to the proposed legislation, dozens of Virginia localities have declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries, including Frederick County. Clarke County plans to consider such a measure. Winchester has not indicated if it will or not.
Gun rights supporters are demanding local officials defy any new laws that infringe on their Second Amendment rights.
Proposed new laws include “red flag laws,” which are in effect in 17 states including Maryland. Under the laws, police take guns from people deemed by court orders to be dangers to themselves or others, such as domestic batterers, violent mentally ill people and suicidal people.
Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring said in a legal opinion on Dec. 20 that local Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions like the one passed in Frederick County on Dec. 11 opposing “any infringement upon the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms” are toothless.
Nonetheless, Sibert accused Millholland of being wishy-washy about the movement.
“Sheriff Millholland has been very silent about it,” Sibert said last week. “He says he supports the Second Amendment, but he’s made no mention of whether he’s going to defend the Constitution or whether he’s going to follow whatever laws are set down.”
However, Sibert, a Republican, conceded Millholland, who ran as an independent, is in a tough position. He said if new laws are passed, challenges have to be made in the courts. “Until those laws are put on the books, it’s hard to say what you will or won’t do,” Sibert said, adding that his differences with Millholland are over policies and aren’t personal.
In an email last week, Millholland said while he supports gun rights, police are sworn to uphold all laws, not just the ones they like. Millholland, who took office in the county in 2016 and has been a police officer since 1979, noted laws are approved by lawmakers and upheld or struck down by judges.
“It’s not up to me to challenge any law, it is up to me to enforce the law,” he said. “Laws are challenged through the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court. As I have told people no matter how this turns out, those courts will be used to render a decision.”
Another contentious campaign issue in the sheriff’s race was when Sibert accused Millholland of supporting “sanctuary cities.” There are no sanctuary cities in Virginia or an official definition of one nationally or in the state. In general, a sanctuary city is one in which police don’t ask criminal suspects their immigration status. They also don’t hold immigrants suspected of being in the U.S. illegally for at least 48 hours on a “detainer” for the US. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
And Sibert was criticized by Millholland supporters for using seized drugs for training props while he was a coordinator of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. Sibert was investigated over the matter by state police, but he was never charged with any wrongdoing.
Despite the heated campaign, both men say it hasn’t affected cooperation between their two departments. Winchester deputies are responsible for overall security at the Joint Judicial Center, but county deputies provide security in Frederick County Circuit Court. Deputies from both departments work together guarding prisoners in court.
Millholland said he’s not aware of any problems, and Sibert said it’s been business as usual. “Frederick and Winchester deputies are both doing their job to the best of their abilities and supporting each other,” Sibert said.
