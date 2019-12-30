WINCHESTER — A proposed senior-living center at the former Winchester Memorial Hospital sparked a heated debate that raged until a Winchester Circuit Court judge made a final ruling on the facility’s fate.
In November 2018, Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago unveiled a $50 million plan to renovate and expand the former hospital at 333 W. Cork St. into a residential community for seniors that would include 104 independent-living units, 24 assisted-living units, 34 memory-care units and in-house amenities including a spa, swimming pools and a beauty salon.
Residents of the neighborhood around the facility were quick to object, saying the 3.7-acre complex would be too big, cause traffic congestion, attract more vehicles than its five on-site parking lots could accommodate and be out of context with its residential surroundings.
Following a total of seven well-attended public hearings before Winchester’s Planning Commission and City Council, HDP agreed to make a series of changes to its designs in an attempt to appease the neighbors. The originally proposed 322,121-square-foot building was reduced in size by 22,000 square feet, and the company promised to add more landscaping, put restrictions on delivery vehicles and schedules, provide additional off-site parking and more.
The concessions were enough for City Council to vote 5-3 on March 26 to approve a conditional-use permit (CUP) that cleared the way for construction.
However, less than a month later, four of the project’s neighbors filed a lawsuit claiming City Council acted “unreasonably, arbitrarily and capriciously,” and asking that council’s decision be overturned and the city blocked from taking further action on HDP’s project.
On Aug. 30, Winchester Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden — a former member of City Council — said he found no merit to the neighbors’ allegations and dismissed their suit with prejudice, leaving them no avenue for appeal or further action in the case.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said on Dec. 17 that his office has received HDP’s proposed site plan for the senior-living center, which he is reviewing and anticipates presenting to the Planning Commission in January or February.
