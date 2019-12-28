WINCHESTER — An ongoing dispute between city officials and the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department heated up in October with the proposed implementation of a new benefits plan for municipal employees.
Members of the Winchester Professional Firefighters and Paramedics-IAFF Local 3401 union objected to the proposed changes, saying career firefighters and paramedics work more hours per year than other city employees — 2,496 hours annually, compared to 2,080 for most city staff — but would accrue the same amount of annual vacation and sick leave as everyone else.
Fire and Rescue Chief William A. Garrett told City Council on Nov. 12 that the pending changes could hurt his current staff and make it difficult to attract new personnel.
Ten days later, on Nov. 22, Garrett was absent from work, leading many people in the local fire and rescue community to claim that City Manager Eden Freeman suspended him for publicly criticizing the new benefits package.
Garrett was back on the job Nov. 27, and Freeman said he had not been suspended or disciplined. She said one day of his absence was due to a prescheduled vacation day, but offered no explanation for the other days he was gone. Garrett never returned calls seeking comment, and Freeman declined to offer further details.
On Dec. 10, in response to firefighters’ allegations that Freeman’s treatment of the Fire and Rescue Department led to the loss of a high number of experienced staff, City Council asked City Attorney Melissa G. Michelsen to determine how much power it has to investigate City Hall’s personnel practices and policies. Michelsen reported that council has broad authority to investigate and can call witnesses, compel testimony and hire an outside party to provide assistance.
So far, council has not said if it plans to pursue an investigation. Its next meeting is on Jan. 14.
As for the benefits package, Winchester Human Resources Director Paula Nofsinger returned to council on Dec. 10 with a revised plan that excluded firefighters and paramedics from the part of the benefits package that states how time off is accrued. Instead, members of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department will continue to accrue vacation and sick days using the same rate that has been in place for years.
City Council unanimously approved the revised version of Nofsinger’s proposal, which takes effect on Jan. 1.
My understanding the fire chief is undergoing counseling( etiquette training) with police chief and city manager. I guess we can add liar to her resume
