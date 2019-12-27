WINCHESTER — Winchester Medical Center’s Diagnostic Center suspended all mammography services on Aug. 31 after a federally mandated inspection revealed concerns about the quality of thousands of breast scans performed at the facility.
Officials with Winchester Medical Center’s corporate parent, Valley Health System, announced earlier this month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the health care provider’s corrective action plan, which could lead to the full restoration of mammography services in February.
The Diagnostic Center at 300 Campus Blvd. in Winchester lost its federal certification to perform mammograms in August, after an annual inspection by the American College of Radiology (ACR), working on behalf of the FDA, questioned the quality of some of the scans that were taken from June 2017 through August 2019.
Mark H. Merrill, president and chief executive officer of Valley Health, said in September the Diagnostic Center’s mammography equipment functioned properly, but inspectors determined that staff had not accurately positioned or compressed some breasts, resulting in scans that were not sufficiently sharp.
As a result, any mammogram performed at the Diagnostic Center from June 2017 through August 2019 may need to be re-evaluated or performed again. Winchester Medical Center mailed about 25,000 certified letters advising Diagnostic Center patients how to proceed.
The facility had been providing approximately 550 mammograms each week, mostly for women who have the procedure performed annually to guard against cancer and other diseases of the breast.
Until mammography services are restored at the Diagnostic Center, Valley Health continues to offer mammograms at five other locations: Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va., and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
For more information, visit valleyhealthlink.com.
