WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber is on the move.
The chamber, which serves Frederick and Clarke counties as well as Winchester, has sold its building at 407 S. Loudoun St. and will move to Winchester Regional Airport.
Beginning in June, the chamber's new office will be at 509 Airport Rd., Suite 200. The plan is for the chamber to move into the new terminal that will be constructed at 491 Airport Rd.
The South Loudoun Street property was sold to Cameron Pediatric Counseling LLC for $515,000, according to chamber officials. The chamber bought the property in 2008 for $500,000, city records show.
“The timing was right on this move,” said chamber board Chairman Scott Harvard. "The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber is an organization that prides itself in elevating businesses in the region. Unfortunately, the current offices did not provide a suitable space for growth within the organization.”
Selling the aging building has been a consideration since 2015 after moving from the Kurtz building on Cameron Street in Winchester in 2008, chamber officials said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020, the chamber board decided to work on paying off the Loudoun Street building and making a move. The building was paid off prior to the completion of the sale earlier this month.
“The Chamber’s purpose is to help our members’ businesses be more successful. We do this by helping to solve business challenges. In May of 2022, the Chamber sold our building to streamline business and focus on our core operations,” TVRC CEO Cynthia Schneider said.
Schneider said a “red-hot real estate market with low interest rates provided an excellent mix to realize a maximum return on the sale.”
The chamber's board also wishes to create a sustainability fund, with proceeds from the building sale to benefit the organization into the future to provide a predictable revenue stream.
The move to the airport was strategic on a number of levels, Schneider said.
She said it first allows a more central location to service the needs of both Clarke and Frederick counties. It also provides an easy location to meet with out-of-town businesses or officials.
“This will be a driver in economic development, education, and workforce development for the region,” Schneider said.
