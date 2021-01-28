WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber welcomed three new board members during its annual membership meeting Wednesday.
Joining the board of directors this year are James Imoh, Cary Nelson and Kristy Powers.
“All three of our newest board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table. Our board of directors is made up of business leaders that represent diverse industry groups to provide the broad overview and insight needed to serve the membership,” said Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider. “We are fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to strengthen the business community in the Top of Virginia.”
John Fox, who took over as the board’s chair this year, officially affirmed the board during Wednesday’s virtual meeting.
Imoh is a financial adviser with Edward Jones Investments. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served as a captain in the Army. He is a Rotarian and serves on several community boards including Shenandoah University, Winchester Economic Development Authority and the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Nelson serves as president of H.N. Funkhouser & Co., a local family-owned petroleum company that operates in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. She is a graduate John Handley High School and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Richmond, a minor in art history and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Powers serves as the assistant vice president of site operations for Navy Federal Credit Union. She leads and directs business operations at the Winchester campus and supports more than 2,600 employees. She is a member of the National Speakers Association.
Also serving on the board this year are: Scott Harvard, Executive Committee, chair-elect, First Bank; Charles Daniels, Executive Committee, vice-chair, Integrus Holdings, Fortessa Table Ware Solutions; Adrian Taylor, Executive Committee, treasurer, YHB; Tracy Vosika, Executive Committee, immediate past chair, George Mason Mortgage LLC; Patti Solenberger, Executive Committee, at-large member, Solenberger’s True Value Hardware; Emily Burner, Shenandoah University; Jenny Grooms, Winchester Medical Center Foundation; Jim Guisewhite, SVN Commercial Specialists; Kevin McKannan, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C.; Katrina Meade, City National Bank; Nadine Pottinga, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley; and James Stewart, Grafton Integrated Health Network.
