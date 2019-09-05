WINCHESTER — Are you ready to have the time of your life?
Then you’ll want to go the Abnormal Formal on Saturday night that benefits FROG, the Families Reaching Out Group. The nonprofit runs Froggy’s Closet, which provides free clothing to foster children, children at risk and children in need. Last year, the closet filled more than 1,500 requests for clothing, books, toys, cribs, highchairs and more.
The theme for the Abnormal Formal is totally 80s films. Come dressed as your favorite 80s movie character and put your own special spin on the outfit.
With such iconic gems as “The Breakfast Club,” “Ghostbusters,” “Back to the Future,” “Purple Rain,” “Top Gun,” “Flashdance,” “Footloose,” and “The Terminator,” there’s a lot of wardrobe magic to work with when it comes to creating a fun costume.
Anne Marie Utz, a FROG board member, is going as Baby from “Dirty Dancing.” She’s found a pretty pink dress similar to the one actress Jennifer Grey wore in the climatic dance scene with Patrick Swayze.
“But to make it abnormal, I’m going to put dirt on it and that it will make it ‘Dirty Dancing,” said Utz of Frederick County.
This is the seventh year for the Abnormal Formal and people tend to have a lot of fun coming up with costumes. If you get stuck, Utz suggests wearing black tie on the top and jeans on the bottom.
“Just try to make a twist to the outfit,” Utz said. (And if you really get stuck, just come as you are.)
The Abnormal Formal will be held from 7:47 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Piccadilly’s Brew Pub, on the corner of Piccadilly and Kent streets.
Tickets are $75 per person and include entertainment by the band Raised on Analog. Jay Foreman will serve as emcee. In addition to dancing, there will be auctions, raffles, a selfie booth, heavy appetizers and an open bar.
Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com or drop off a check to Froggy’s Closet, 32 E. Piccadilly St. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on Saturday night, but Utz said paying in advance is preferred so they’ll know how much food to buy.
The money raised helps pay for rent on the Froggy’s Closet building at 32 E. Piccadilly St. as well as other operational costs. Some money also goes into a fund to purchase clothing if Froggy’s Closet doesn’t have the right size for a child in need.
FROG works with at least 17 different local agencies that ask for help in clothing local children. Helping foster children and families are the primary focus of FROG, Utz said.
Froggy’s Closet accepts donations of clothing in good condition. It’s important that the kids feel good about themselves and proud of what they’re wearing when they go to school, Utz said.
“We always say, ‘If you don’t want to put your kids in the clothes then please don’t give them to us,’” Utz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.