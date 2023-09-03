WINCHESTER — Area children will soon have an opportunity to climb all over millions of dollars worth of equipment without anyone telling them, "Get down from there!"
The occasion is the Top of Virginia Building Association's second Touch a Truck, to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds near Berryville.
"Kids can come and play on different apparatus — dump trucks, construction equipment — and get up close and personal with all the machinery they see," said Tammy Stevenson, director of development and marketing for the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum in downtown Winchester.
The Discovery Museum, where children learn through fun hands-on activities, is the beneficiary of the Top of Virginia Building Association's Touch a Truck for the second year in a row.
Other vehicles that will be open for exploration during the Sept. 9 event, Top of Virginia Building Association Executive Officer Rebekah DesMarais said, include excavators, loaders, backhoes and emergency medical and fire vehicles.
"The biggest one we'll have again this year is a [Medevac] helicopter from Leesburg [Executive] Airport, as long as there are no emergencies they need to attend to," DesMarais said. "It will be landing during the event and then be on display for a little bit before they take off again."
Last year, the association pledged to give $20,000 to the museum after learning it was adding an interactive exhibit on the construction trades. The first-floor display opened in September 2022, and Stevenson said it continues to be one of the most popular attractions at the children's museum.
"It's absolutely been a huge hit," she said, adding that the museum will be closed from Sunday until Sept. 12 so that a truck cab can be added to the ground-floor construction exhibit and upgrades can be implemented on the facility's second floor.
The first Touch a Truck netted $10,000 for the Discovery Museum, so the Top of Virginia Building Association decided to complete its monetary pledge to the nonprofit by making it the beneficiary for the second annual event.
"We are committed to at least that $10,000," DesMarais said. "That build exhibit they did is a wonderful way to start getting children into trade education, whether it be the building trades, nursing, the fire department — those professions are definitely needed these days. We just love that the Discovery Museum is seeing that need and we want to help them as best we can."
Tickets to Touch a Truck cost $5 each and will be available at the entrance to the Clarke County Fairgrounds. Children 3 and under will be admitted for free.
The Ruritan Club of Clarke County will be selling food and drinks during the event. There will also be giveaways and informational displays from several area businesses and nonprofits.
"It's so much fun," DesMarais said.
To learn more about the second annual Touch a Truck, visit the Events page on the Top of Virginia Building Association's website, tvba.org. Information about the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum is available at discoverymuseum.net.
