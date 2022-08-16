WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Building Association (TVBA) is hosting an event this weekend to help fund a new exhibit at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum while showing young people some potential career opportunities that await them once they’ve finished school.
“We’re having a family-friendly Touch a Truck event,” Rebekah DesMarais, executive director of the Winchester-based TVBA, said on Tuesday. “Families, especially children, can come and learn about different types of work vehicles including construction equipment, emergency vehicles, tactical Army vehicles. We even have a helicopter, and some community organizations are coming out to set up as well.”
Touch a Truck will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground Road near Clear Brook. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family, and tickets will be sold at the gate.
Don’t let the name of the event confuse you. Touch a Truck isn’t one of those marathon endeavors where people keep their hands on a truck for days in an attempt to win the vehicle.
”It’s more of a tactile event for children to learn,” DesMarais said. “They’re able to climb into the cabs of the trucks or a tactical vehicle. There’s also going to be an underwater search and recovery vehicle, so they’re going to learn about what that vehicle does, climb up into it and see all the different technology that’s in there.”
Additionally, Touch a Truck will feature excavators that allow kids to operate the buckets, a sand pit with toy trucks for young children to play with and a scissor lift with a platform that moves up and down.
”We’re making it as interactive as possible,” DesMarais said.
Experts will be on hand to explain the purpose and functionality of each vehicle on display at the fairgrounds.
DesMarais said the TVBA decided to make this Saturday’s Touch a Truck community event a fundraiser for the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum after learning about the museum’s plan for a new first-floor exhibit on the construction industry.
Tammy Stevenson, director of development and marketing at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum at 19 W. Cork St. in Winchester, offered some insight into the upcoming exhibit at the children’s museum.
“It will be the first full-floor exhibit change since we moved to this space in 2014,” Stevenson said of the hands-on display that will fill the entire ground floor of the three-story building.
The Discovery Museum, which was founded in 1996 on the Loudoun Street Mall, will be closed from Labor Day through Sept. 13 in order to install the construction exhibit on the first floor of the three-story building, she said.
”When we reopen on Wednesday, September 14th,” Stevenson said, “we’ll have a [small, unfinished] house where children can go through and see what plumbing looks like, what the walls look like.”
The exhibit will also feature a display on blueprints and an array of construction equipment, including an excavator, “that kids can touch and climb on,” Stevenson said.
“The whole first floor will be a construction zone so kids can get a really good idea about the trades [associated with the building industry],” she said. “That’s the point. It’s hands-on learning so they can learn about the trades.”
“It aligns perfectly with one of TVBA’s missions, which is to promote trade education in our area,” DesMarais said.
Each portion of the upcoming construction exhibit will be sponsored by a local company with ties to the building industry. For example, the house is being provided courtesy of Frogale Lumber Supply and the equipment to be displayed is being sponsored by Winchester Equipment Co. The proceeds from this Saturday’s Touch a Truck fundraiser will also secure the TVBA’s place as an exhibit sponsor, Stevenson said.
Food prepared by the Stonewall Ruritan Club will be available for purchase at Saturday’s event, and the TVBA will have water and popcorn for attendees.
Touch a Truck will be the first community event sponsored by the TVBA since 2019. If all goes well, DesMarais said more public events will be held in the years to come.
To learn more about Touch a Truck, visit tvba.org. Anyone with questions about the event is welcome to email Rebekah DesMarais at rebekah@tvba.org or Tammy Stevenson at tammys@discoverymuseum.net.
