Drivers are urged to take it slow this morning and be on the lookout for black ice due to refrozen roads from Sunday's snowstorm.
Icy roads made for a slippery commute Monday, but with most people off work due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, there were few crashes and disabled vehicles.
On Sunday, Virginia State Police in the Area 13 post, which covers Winchester and Clarke and Frederick counties, responded to nine crashes and 23 stuck vehicles, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman. Between 12 a.m. and noon on Monday, troopers responded to nine disabled vehicles, but there were no crashes. In the city of Winchester, police responded to two crashes and eight disabled vehicles, according to Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan.
Winchester and Clarke and Frederick counties received 4 to 6 inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice, according to Ray Martin, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's Baltimore-Washington area office in Sterling. The snow fell between Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Wind gusts on Monday reached up to 45 mph. Temperatures hovered below freezing.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, all Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative customers had electricity, according to spokesman Preston Knight. He said about 450 customers lost power in Frederick and Warren counties after a vehicle struck a utility pole in Strasburg on Sunday afternoon. The cooperative serves roughly 90,000 customers and its service area includes parts of Clarke and Frederick counties and Winchester.
At 5 p.m. Monday, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative had no outages in the region. REC serves 170,000 customers, including areas of Frederick and Clarke counties.
Virginia Department of Transportation contractors and employees used about 900 pieces of equipment, including dump trucks, graders and plows, in VDOT's Staunton District, according to VDOT spokeswoman Sandy Myers. Besides Clarke and Frederick counties, the district includes Allegheny, Augusta, Bath, Highland, Page, Rockbrige, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
VDOT has more than 706,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives, and more than 2.4 million gallons of brine and liquid calcium chloride in stock for snow and ice removal statewide for this winter. About $11 million per day is spent on a major statewide snowstorm and the agency has budgeted $211 million for this season.
"There was a major effort out there," Myers said on Monday afternoon. "We've made great progress on the roads."
Nathan James, a plow driver with D&D Seamless Gutters, a Virginia Department of Transportation contractor, plowed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and returned to plow at 8 a.m. Monday. James drove a 2004 F-450 pickup truck with a 10-foot plow and a 4½-ton spreader in the bed to dump cinder and salt. The areas he plowed included North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) and Va. 37 in Frederick County.
He said visibility was poor on Sunday evening and the roads were icy, but conditions greatly improved on Monday. James, who's been plowing regularly since 2018, said it's fun despite sometimes dangerous conditions.
"You've just got to go slow and take your time," he said as he took a break at the Handy Mart at 1462 N. Frederick Pike by Fox Drive in Frederick County. "I don't think I took this truck over 20 mph. There's no hurry because the snow and ice isn't going anywhere."
While plow drivers try not to block in driveways and vehicles parked on the street, some blockage is inevitable. In the 300 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, resident Christina Matheson had her work cut out for her on Monday morning shoveling out her 2015 Nissan Altima parked on the street. She got moral support from Odie, her 7-year-old Australian shepherd, who stood close by and appeared comfortable in the windy weather.
"I try to keep up with it, but there is just so much snow and ice," said Matheson, who was grateful to have the day off from her job as a bartender/server at The Butcher Station at Creekside Plaza. "When they come and plow, it makes it worse."
Shoveling snow also kept James Culver busy Monday morning. Like Matheson, Culver, a teacher in Martinsburg, West Virginia, had the day off. Culver moved from the Boca Roton, Florida area to his home in the 100 block of Peyton Street in Winchester in 2004. He said part of the reason for the move was to experience winters with snow.
"I love the snow," he said as he cracked the icy snow on his front steps with his shovel. "You don't get this in Florida."
While the ice-encrusted snow was tough to shovel, it made for good tubing on hills at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester. The park is a short walk from the Green Acres development where Kevin Popp and his family live. Popp brought his four daughters — Madilynn, 12, Lorelai, 10, Clara, 8, and Quinnly, 4 — to the park on Monday morning. He said sledding and tubing at the park is an annual tradition for his family.
"It's a nice place to come and it's safe," Popp said. "The kids can run around and you don't have to worry about them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.