WINCHESTER — Debunking the “Lost Cause” that the Confederacy’s fight to preserve slavery was a noble cause, Jonathan Noyalas gave the perspective of abolitionists and enslaved people during a tour of historic Civil War-era landmarks in downtown Winchester on Monday.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day tour was part of a twofold effort by Noyalas, an author, historian and director of Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute since 2017. The first goal was to link King’s struggle for economic and racial equality with the fight against slavery a century earlier. The second was to counter the white supremacist narrative of the war and Reconstruction, which included stories of kindly slave owners, grateful slaves and corrupt Northern “carpetbaggers.”
“My goal today is to make you all look at this whole downtown area very differently,” Noyalas told the approximately 20 tour-goers as they embarked on the 75-minute tour. “You will never see downtown the same way.”
Before the tour began, Noyalas recalled another tour. It was one King was given by President Kennedy in 1961 and included a viewing of a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation in the Lincoln Bedroom. To prod the reluctant Kennedy to be more aggressive about enforcing desegregation and voting rights, King called for a second Emancipation Proclamation and wrote Kennedy a letter about it after the visit.
“The time has come Mr. President, to let those dawn-light rays of freedom, first glimpsed in 1863, fill the heavens with the noon day sunlight of complete human dignity,” Noyalas quoted from the letter. “We believe you, like Abraham Lincoln before you, stand at a historic crossroads in the life and conscience of our nation.”
Stops on Monday’s tour included Macado’s restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall, formerly the site of the Taylor Hotel. In May of 1862, the site was the headquarters of Union Gen. Nathaniel P. Banks. Before that, it was where slave auctions were held at a time when about 18% of Winchester residents were Black people.
The slave traders at the hotel were recalled in a book by John Quincy Adams. Born a slave on a Frederick County farm in 1845, Adams fled to freedom in 1862 and wrote the book after moving to Pennsylvania. “You could see them walking around with their bags of silver and gold that they had received from selling their poor slaves,” Noyalas said, quoting Adams.
Another stop was at Kimberly’s, a retail store at 135 N. Braddock St., that was the headquarters of Union Gen. Robert H. Milroy, a staunch abolitionist. It was at his headquarters on Jan. 5, 1863, that Milroy announced passage of the proclamation and the end of slavery. Winchester was the first place it was carried out.
“I’m amazed at how many books I will read on emancipation and Winchester gets no mention at all,” Noyalas said. “It drives me insane.”
At the Second Battle of Winchester in June of 1863, Milroy was defeated and narrowly escaped capture. However, in April of 1864, nearly a year after the Battle of Gettysburg, an ascendant Union Army sent members of the 19th U.S. Colored Troops, known as the USCT, to recruit Black men to enlist. The USCT camped out at what is now Rouss City Hall.
The sight of Black men with guns was a nightmare come true for the majority of Winchester residents who supported the Confederacy. They had been fearful of a slave uprising since 55 white people were killed in the Nat Turner Rebellion in Southhampton County in 1831. “A scene transpired in this community that just sent shock waves through the pro-Confederate civilians who lived here,” Noyalas said of the day the USCT marched in.
While the USCT failed to recruit any local Black men, Thomas Laws, a Black man and Berryville resident spied for the Union and helped it win the Third Battle of Winchester in September of 1864. The tour stopped at the site of the home of Rebecca Wright, an abolitionist school teacher who Laws visited on behalf of Union Gen. Phillip H. Sheridan. The site is now the Loudoun Street Autopark.
Laws, who had a day pass to come to Winchester to sell produce, smuggled a note in his mouth in a pellet that he could swallow if stopped by the Confederates. In it, Sheridan wrote Wright asking for information about the number of men the Confederates had and their artillery. Fearing she would be killed by Confederate sympathizers, Wright at first refused to help.
But Laws gave her several hours to think about it and after considering that Confederate Gen. Thomas J.
“Stonewall” Jackson had her father arrested and that her home had been ransacked, she agreed to help. The information that a division of Confederates along with their artillery had left Winchester led Sheridan to attack. With 39,000 Union soldiers fighting 14,000 Confederates, the outnumbered Confederate Gen. Jubal Early was routed. “It’s because of that persistence by Tom Laws that the Third Battle of Winchester happened on Sept. 18,” Noyalas said.
The final stop was at Podesta Engineers and Environmental Consultants at 15. S. Braddock St. It was once the home or the Rev. Robert Orrick. He was born into slavery in 1841, but ran a livery stable after emancipation and became one of the most successful Black men in the area. Noyalas noted economic conditions were wretched for most Black people after the war through the Jim Crow era. While an exception, Noyalas said Orrick was a “beacon of hope” to Black people.
Sixty years after King called for a second Emancipation Proclamation, Noyalas said the fight for its ideals continues.
“You can’t just say, ‘We issued it. We tried. We’re not there. OK,”’ he said. “You’ve got to always continue to strive to achieve all those principles of liberty, equality and freedom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.