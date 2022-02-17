WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board decided on Thursday how it wants to spend $290,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The money will be released to the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) in two phases over the next two years, but before any funds could be allocated, the Tourism Board had to approve an overall spending plan.
Justin Kerns, the CVB's executive director, said the first two items in that plan — $80,000 to launch a sports tourism initiative and $65,000 to help pay for a local Uncommon to the Core tourism promotion — were previously approved by the board.
The remaining $145,000 worth of items that were approved unanimously on Thursday morning are:
- $38,000 to install a series of informational signs throughout the city and county that detail the history of Old Town Winchester and share the stories of Blacks and Native Americans in the region. "We need way more storytelling from the African American and Native American side," Kerns said.
- $37,840 to create and promote the Winchester-Frederick County Beer and Cider Trail, which will guide visitors to local breweries and cideries.
- $35,000 to install directional signage that will guide drivers on Interstate 81 to Old Town Winchester. Kerns said a total of four signs will be placed along the interstate's northbound and southbound lanes.
- $30,000 for improvements to the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road. "This place was built 15 years ago and hasn't had a facelift since," Kerns said.
- $4,160 to host six travel writers for two nights and show them local areas of interest they may be interested in writing about for national travel publications.
Kerns said all of the ARPA money must be used by June 30, 2024.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was adopted by Congress on March 10 to provide $350 billion to states and local governments to respond to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virginia Tourism Corporation is getting $50 million in ARPA funds, of which $30 million will be divided among 133 localities in the commonwealth to bolster local tourism initiatives. The amount of cash for each locality is based on the amount of state taxes generated by tourism in each jurisdiction.
Since the local CVB is jointly funded by the governments of Winchester and Frederick County, the CVB will receive ARPA money designated for each municipality — $160,000 from the county, $130,000 from the city.
The ARPA funds are intended to support new marketing initiatives to bolster local tourism and can be spent on things like print, broadcast and online advertising, video production, social media campaigns and targeted promotions. Money cannot be used for administrative costs or existing expenses.
Attending Thursday morning's Tourism Board meeting in the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center were Vice Chairwoman Gwen Walker and members Ashley Sonntag, Rebecca Taylor, Arthur Kearns and Joey Gawrysiak. Chairwoman Lani Pendleton and member Laura Kerr Wiley were absent.
