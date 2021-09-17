WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s “Uncommon to the Core” tourism campaign ended on Labor Day and officials were so thrilled with the results, they’re already planning a sequel.
“It was your largest paid media campaign to date, so there was a lot going on,” Amanda Carter of Charrette Creative, the Virginia Beach-based marketing agency that orchestrated the “Uncommon to the Core” promotion, told the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board at its monthly meeting on Thursday morning.
Starting in April, “Uncommon to the Core” targeted adults who live within driving distance of Winchester with an array of messages touting the diversity of outdoor recreational opportunities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. In the age of COVID-19, Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Justin Kerns said having outdoor destinations where people can enjoy themselves with minimal risk of exposure to the coronavirus is a major selling point.
Carter said the goals of the five-month “Uncommon to the Core” advertising campaign were to increase awareness about the Winchester area and spark interest from potential visitors ages 25 to 49 who could drive to the area for a day or two from nearby places like Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Carter said “Uncommon to the Core” ads in print, broadcast, streaming and social media outlets were viewed 8,740,243 times. Forty percent of the people who saw an ad visited the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau website, leading to a 23% increase in views at visitwinchesterva.com. Since 68% of those website visits were from people who had never clicked on the site before, that’s a strong indication they were led there by the advertising materials.
“The fish are biting and they are coming,” Carter told the board.
Despite a global pandemic that gutted the national tourism industry, Carter said hotel stays in the Northern Shenandoah Valley from June through August were actually higher than they were during the same three-month period in 2019 and ‘20.
Carter and Kerns said they hope to keep the momentum going with the Convention and Visitors Bureau’s next promotional campaign, “How We Holiday.” As the name implies, these ads will tout things to see and do during autumn and the holiday season in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“How We Holiday” will continue the “Uncommon to the Core” theme, Carter said, with ads promoting “the seasonal-specific experiences that one could have” in the Winchester area — shopping for pumpkins, cutting a Christmas tree, harvesting apples and so on.
“It’s all about how you can experience the holidays differently in Winchester and Frederick County,” she said. “We’re inviting people to start new untraditional traditions.”
