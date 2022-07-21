WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau will open a pop-up visitors' center within the next few weeks on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Justin Kerns, the bureau's executive director, said the temporary satellite location will give visitors to Winchester and Frederick County a place to find information about local attractions without having to stop in at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
"It's based on the strategy of putting the visitor information where the people are, not trying to get people to come to where the visitor information is," Kerns said on Thursday. "We market for people to come here. Once they're in-market, we try to get them to stay longer, experience more and ultimately spend more money in our community."
Kerns said the Loudoun Street Mall is one of the top destinations for people who visit Winchester, whether they are interested in touring the city's historic downtown or just want to dine in one of Old Town's many restaurants.
"Especially during the fall season, we have a lot of people who come and just go to the Old Town walking mall," Kerns said. "They'll come, they'll spend a couple of hours ... but they don't go farther out into the community. What we're trying to do is put information in front of them ... so people can very easily find out about the farm markets, the wineries, the cider works, the meadery, things that are going on in Middletown, things that are going on in Stephens City."
He said that information will also be helpful for many local residents, even those who have lived in the community for years.
"A third of the people that come into our Visitor Center, according to our data, are locals, people looking for things to do in their own backyard or have friends or relatives visiting," Kerns said.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau recently hired a retired teacher, Dianne Wright, to work at the pop-up visitors' center, which is expected to open in late August or early September and operate until late October.
Kerns said the temporary center — a simple setup with a table beneath a canopy — is expected to be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum at 20 N. Loudoun St.
"It's an idea that we were thinking about before the pandemic caused a number of variables," Kerns said. "Now we're in a place where we have the ability to do it."
He said the Convention and Visitors Bureau plans on opening the pop-up visitors' center every fall and, depending on how well it is utilized, in the springtime as well.
