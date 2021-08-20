WINCHESTER — After being suspended for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board is eager to restart its popular Destination Ambassador Program.
“We were going strong with it until COVID prevented us from meeting in person,” Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said on Thursday morning. “It [the pandemic] also changed how businesses were interacting with customers, and we weren’t getting as many external visitors to our area.”
Now that people are traveling again, Kerns said it’s time to train more tourism ambassadors to help promote things to see and do in the city and county.
The Destination Ambassador Program launched in April 2018 and was held every three months or so to give restaurant and hotel employees — people who encounter out-of-town visitors on a daily basis — a crash course on local attractions and events. Everyone who completed the two-hour training session became an official tourism ambassador and received special perks like reduced admissions to local attractions and a window sticker to place at the entrance to their businesses.
“We graduated over 150 people from the program,” Kerns said.
The last time the program was offered was July 2020, when it was temporarily revamped as an online-only presentation to help employees of restaurants, hotels, retail stores and public attractions cope with customers they encountered who didn’t like the enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions such as social distancing and the wearing of face masks.
“They were facing a lot of head-on abuse,” Kerns said. “It was really, really tough for a lot of front-line employees.”
Now that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, and assuming the delta variant doesn’t derail recent gains in tourism, Kerns said he wants to get the Destination Ambassador Program back on track.
“We’re seeing increases in visitors and staffing [at local restaurants, hotels and attractions],” he said. “It’s time to do it again.”
The program will still be free, with the only possible exception being if lunch is offered during the sessions. One big change, though, is that it may include a special one-hour trolley ride through the city to show participants the most popular spots to direct tourists.
Kerns said his hope was to offer a Destination Ambassador session next month, but members of the Tourism Board reminded him that many hospitality businesses are still short-staffed and may not have enough staffing to free up employees who want to enroll. Instead, he’s aiming to resume the program in the spring.
“With the pandemic, it’s so hard to plan and know what’s coming, but I would hope by April our businesses will be at a better staffing level,” Kerns said. “We’ll make the call in probably February.”
For updates on the Destination Ambassador program, visit the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau online at visitwinchesterva.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.