WINCHESTER — Local tourism officials are ramping up efforts to tell the stories of African Americans in the Northern Shenandoah Valley in the 19th and 20th centuries.
A new marker honoring black baseball legend and Winchester native Spottswood Poles is weeks away from being installed, and a site near Stephenson has been identified as a potentially significant destination for freed slaves who were making their way north prior to the Civil War.
Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said historical research on the slaves who once worked and lived at Belle Grove Plantation near Middletown brought to light a rail line at Stephenson's Depot that, in the early to mid 1800s, transported freed slaves to states in the north where they could live in freedom.
"It's a story that has been forgotten by time or was never really told," Kerns said Thursday. "We're really excited."
Leading up to the Civil War, rail lines in the North and South operated independently of each other and, for the most part, were not well connected. Evidence of that can be found in Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson's May 1861 raid on Harpers Ferry, in present-day West Virginia, where Jackson captured several locomotives. However, since there were no rail lines capable of being safely traversed by the large train engines, the machines were disassembled and transported by wagon down the Valley Pike to a rail line near Strasburg that connected to the South's rail system.
"If you were [a freed slave] coming up through the Shenandoah Valley, the closest point to get on that northern railway and off to freedom was at a location in the Stephenson's Depot area," Kerns said. "This was where it really started to hit home that they were actually going to make it."
Kerns said he hopes that by early next year, officials will have the most accurate information possible so they can share the full story with the public through historical markers and interpretive signage.
Thanks to sponsors and donations, he said, "I think we're going to be able to do it without requiring and public money."
A private donor also funded another historical marker that contains information about Winchester's African American history. The silver-and-black sign that shares the story of Spottswood Poles is expected to be placed in the coming weeks near the Fremont Street home where the future baseball legend was raised.
Poles, who was born in Winchester on Dec. 9, 1887, was a standout baseball player in the Negro leagues who many people argue should be in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He has been denied entry, though, because shoddy record keeping during his playing years of 1906 through 1923 only include two complete seasons, and the Hall of Fame requires data from a minimum of four seasons.
Poles took a short break from his baseball career to enlist with the Army’s 369th Infantry Regiment — the legendary Harlem Hellfighters — during World War I. During his single year of military service, he earned five battle stars and a Purple Heart.
Despite his accomplishments on ballfields and battlefields, it took a century for Winchester to honor Poles publicly. A street in Jim Barnett Park was named after him in May, and an interpretive marker at the park’s Bridgeforth Stadium was dedicated on June 14, which was designated as Spottswood Poles Night.
Poles is one of the most significant people to emerge from the Winchester area, but the fact that his name was largely forgotten by most people for decades exemplifies how the struggles of local African Americans in the 19th and 20th centuries were often overlooked by the communities where they lived.
"We've got to find these stories and tell them," Kerns said. "They're not all good, but they need to be told."
