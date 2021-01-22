WINCHESTER — There’s gold in them there fields — at least, that’s what the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board is hoping.
The board wants to promote the Northern Shenandoah Valley — with its abundance of athletic fields and indoor facilities for baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, field hockey, football and more — as a premier destination for athletic tournaments.
“Our sweet spot here would be more like regional tournaments [for public and private sporting leagues],” Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, told the Tourism Board at its monthly meeting on Thursday morning.
While Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park successfully hosted the Cal Ripken 10-year-old World Series in August 2014, Kerns said he does not expect that similar large-scale tournaments will become a regular occurrence locally. Instead, he believes Winchester and Frederick County are better suited for smaller athletic events that would attract 10 to 12 out-of-town families per competition.
“Sports tourism is lucrative,” Kerns said.
The board agreed and gave Kerns the go-ahead to further research and develop the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s potential as a prime destination for public, private and scholastic sports teams.
Kerns said he will partner once again with Don Anderson of Destination Consultancy Group in Texas, who was previously hired by the Convention and Visitors Bureau in 2017 to oversee creation of its first strategic plan to bolster the local tourism industry.
That plan, released in March 2018, recommended Winchester and Frederick County push new initiatives like agritourism, sporting events, small conferences, weddings and special events to lure more visitors to the region.
For the new study, Anderson will be asked to take a more focused look into the area’s ability to become an in-demand destination for regional athletic tournaments.
“It’s going to show us what the region has and give us some direction,” Kerns said.
The second step will be creating a new ad hoc committee to focus exclusively on sports tourism. On Thursday, two Tourism Board members — Josh Huff and Arthur Kearns — offered to serve on the committee, and Joey Gawrysiak, an associate professor of e-sports management at Shenandoah University, said he would be happy to fill one of the 10 additional citizen seats that would comprise the panel.
This could be the perfect time to market Winchester and Frederick County as a sports destination, particularly for tournaments that would be played outdoors, because the social-distancing restrictions stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has limited access to indoor tourism hot spots like museums and historic attractions.
Athletic tournaments could become a significant source of local tourism revenues until the pandemic subsides and the region’s hospitality industry can welcome more leisure visitors. Kerns said COVID-19 vaccinations will eventually make people feel comfortable enough to once again take traditional vacations, but no one knows how long it will be until that occurs.
“Everyone is just guessing,” he said. “If COVID has been one thing, it’s the great unknown.”
Attending Thursday morning’s Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board meeting in the Visitors Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road were Chairwoman Kristen Laise and members Lani Pendleton, Karen Helm, Gwen Walker, Arthur Kearns, Julie Shaffer and Josh Huff.
