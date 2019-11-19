WINCHESTER — A large blue spruce tree in Barbara Brady’s yard is about to become Winchester’s Christmas tree.
Brady, who lives on Sully Court, said she contacted city officials about donating the tree, and her offer was accepted.
The tree, which stands about 25 feet tall, was planted in 2001.
“I’ve been watching it growing for 18 years,” Brady said on Monday.
But the tree is starting to encroach on her sidewalk and driveway, so she wondered if the city wanted it for its community Christmas tree.
“The thought just came to me,” she said.
Crews plan to take down the tree on Wednesday morning.
Brady retired to Virginia from New Jersey — first to Bedford County, then to Winchester.
Weather permitting, she said relatives from New Jersey may attend Winchester’s annual Tree Lighting ceremony, which will be held Dec. 2 in the Loudoun Street Mall. The ceremony will follow the Old Town Holiday Parade, which starts at 7 p.m.
The parade begins at the intersection of Piccadilly and Cameron streets, travels down Piccadilly to Braddock Street, turns left on Braddock, turns left on Cork Street and ends at Cameron.
(2) comments
Beautiful tree...will be perfect for Old Town!
What a wonderful gesture from Ms Brady to have her tree be The Christmas Tree for Winchester this year. It is beautiful and will bring lots of joy throughout the Holiday season. Merry Christmas to Ms Brady and her family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.