Towering Tree

George Washington Hotel executive assistant Emily Duren of Winchester and three co-workers have spent one week decorating this and another 17-foot-tall Christmas Tree in addition to decorating a 12-foot-tall tree and three regular height trees for the holiday season. This 17-foot-tall tree resides in the grand ballroom of the hotel in downtown Winchester. The hotel also has a mailbox for letters to Santa and all letters receive a reply. The deadline for mailing is Dec. 21 and writers are reminded to include an address in the letter.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.