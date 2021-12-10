Towering Tree

George Washington Hotel executive assistant Emily Duren of Winchester and three co-workers have spent one week decorating this and another 17-foot-tall Christmas Tree in addition to decorating a 12-foot-tall tree and three regular height trees for the holiday season. This 17-foot-tall tree resides in the grand ballroom of the hotel in downtown Winchester. The hotel also has a mailbox for letters to Santa and all letters receive a reply. The deadline for mailing is Dec. 21 and writers are reminded to include an address in the letter.