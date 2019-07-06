STEPHENS CITY — Town Council unanimously approved a $1.8 million budget for fiscal year 2019-2020 at its regular Tuesday night meeting.
Town Manager Mike Majher said the tax rate will remain the same. The property tax rate is 10.6 cents per $100 of assessed value. The personal property tax is $1 per $100 of assessed value.
The FY20 budget — a total of $1,833,198 — has $1,032,298 in the general fund and $800,900 in the utility fund. The FY20 budget increased by $182,661 compared to FY19.
Majher said the increase is due to remaining legal fees from the nearly four year legal battle between Frederick Water and Stephens City, which was settled in May. Attorney fees for FY20 are slated to cost the town $105,000. In FY19, the town appropriated $220,000 for legal fees.
Costs to repair old water and sewer pipes is another reason for the increase, Majher said.
New additions to the budget include $26,100 in fees for trash and recycling cans.
Also included in the budget was $3,500 to pay for new body cameras for the town’s police officers. The public safety department is also receiving $14,000 for laptops and $500 for community outreach. Both budget items have not been included the previous two years.
The FY20 budget was passed a little later than usual this year because the public hearings were delayed, Majher said.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 1033 Locust St. were Mayor Mike Diaz, Vice Mayor Jason Nauman and council members Joseph Hollis, Ronald Bowers, Regina Swyert-Smith and Linden Fravel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.