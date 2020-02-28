BERRYVILLE — Town Manager Keith Dalton on Tuesday sought to assure Dunlap Drive residents that he understands their frustration about possibly having to change their addresses.
During a private meeting at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, seven residents told Dalton they knew virtually nothing about development plans for the Hermitage subdivision’s fifth phase. Dalton promised to keep them informed as the plans evolve.
Mayor Patricia Dickinson also attended the meeting but said little. A representative of The Winchester Star was invited by one of the residents.
Town officials have suggested that 12 homes on 13 lots with Dunlap Drive addresses, from the intersection of Hermitage Boulevard southward, receive Tyson Drive addresses to make it easier for emergency services providers to find the homes. The suggestion came as a final subdivision plat is being prepared following a rezoning to align proposed lots with zoning district lines. The rezoning was necessary, officials have said, because of new state stormwater management rules intended to protect water quality.
Residents say address changes would be a major inconvenience because of the time and effort required to get new driver’s licenses and notify the U.S. Postal Service, family members, friends and firms with which they do business. Costs could be involved, such as for licenses and new numbers to install on the fronts of their houses.
Samantha Walraven estimated that about two dozen people — including children of homeowners — would be affected. She indicated that many are proud of where they live and consider their addresses part of who they are.
Walraven said she and other residents were unaware of the project until they read about it in the newspaper.
“We want to be part of the process” by having an opportunity to provide input, said Sherif Kaiser.
“I hear you. I get your concerns,” Dalton told residents at the meeting.
The Berryville Area Development Authority will consider the final subdivision plat. If the plat is approved, Berryville Town Council then may consider address changes, Dalton said. He does not know how soon those steps will occur, he said.
Walraven said residents want the same information that the council receives.
The council will schedule a public input session to hear residents’ opinions, Dalton continued. Residents had not been formally notified about potential address changes because town officials have not considered the development plans far enough along to warrant notification, he indicated.
“The council wants to hear from you. They value your input,” he told the residents.
Several residents said they talked with the developer, Richie Wilkins of Silver Lake Properties, about an option they believe would prevent address changes from having to be considered. The option involves moving the location of a potential future road in a way that would shift lot configurations slightly west and create a break between Dunlap and Tyson drives.
“We think he’s amenable” to that option, said resident Ed Windisch.
Dalton said he will talk with Wilkins about that.
“I will look at this objectively,” he said. “I have no preconceived notion about what is best.”
He pointed out that he does not make decisions about town projects — that is the council’s job. Ultimately, he obtains, analyzes and presents information that council members need to make decisions, he said.
As a result of Tuesday’s meeting, “I feel comfortable” now that Dalton understands the residents’ concerns, Windisch said.
Several others —including Kaiser — indicated they do, too.
“We’re not trying to cause a headache for anyone,” Kaiser said. They just want to make sure there is open communication between them and the town, he said.
