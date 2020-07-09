BOYCE — It’s almost certain that the town will have to spend its own money to repair sidewalks.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has shown little interest in helping the town, Boyce Planning Commission Chairman Dennis Utterback told the Town Council on Tuesday.
Utterback also chairs a committee that has been looking into how to correct sidewalk problems.
VDOT helps localities fund transportation-related projects through its Smart Scale program, which involves scoring proposed projects to try and ensure that limited funds are used for the most benefit.
Utterback said VDOT officials told him any application from Boyce — population about 600 — “wouldn’t be highly-rated,” and it probably would be about eight years before the town could get any funds.
He said he got the sense that VDOT doesn’t even want to review an application if it believes a locality is unlikely to get any money.
“They weren’t very encouraging,” Utterback said.
“They never are,” said Councilman Dennis Hall.
Sidewalks have been a topic of conversation since last summer when residents told the council they would much rather the town spend money to repair the walking paths than to establish a small recreational park.
Estimates are some of Boyce’s sidewalks date back at least 50-60 years.
An inventory done by the town revealed various spots where sidewalks have problems such as broken concrete or extreme steepness, posing hazards to pedestrians and bicyclists.
Mayor Richard Kibler said the worst spots seem to be near the town hall on East Main Street, along Sharon Drive and near Boyce Methodist Church at the corner of East Crescent Street and Old Chapel Avenue.
Officials have said that some of the approximately $160,000 set aside in a capital improvement fund could be put toward sidewalk repairs. However, they have tried to find outside funding sources because of Boyce’s extremely limited finances — its budget for the new fiscal year that started July 1 is only $142,240.
Because many residents want better sidewalks, “we need to move forward ... and get into the ‘do something,’” town Recorder Ruth Hayes said, instead of just talking about it.
At the suggestion of Councilman Floyd Hudson, the council plans to discuss sidewalk needs in depth during an upcoming work session.
“The most straightforward way” to get the repair project started, Utterback said, is to decide on the three to five worst spots and then solicit contractors’ quotes for the work.
Hall said it ultimately may be less costly to replace entire sections of sidewalks than to fix individual spots.
