STEPHENS CITY — Residents will be asked in a November referendum whether they support the town taking a $2.46 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The town government hopes to use the loan to relocate the Stephens City Town Office from 1033 Locust St. to the former schoolhouse at 5516 Main St. The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously supported putting the referendum on the ballot.
The town needs a simple majority vote from residents to take the loan, which the USDA has offered to remodel the schoolhouse into office space.
Town officials want to relocate to have more space. Built in 1979, the town's current 4,000-square-foot office building houses staff offices, the council's meeting room and the police department. The school, which was constructed in the early 1900s and closed in 1977, is about three times larger.
Even 15 years ago, town officials said the current office on Locust Street had insufficient space.
The town has also considered using some of the old school space to serve as a community center and gathering place.
Town Manager Mike Majher said taking the loan would not result in tax increases. He said that the loan must be paid back over 40 years and the town currently has $835,000 in its reserves that it could use to repay the loan. He also said that after the town office is relocated, the Locust Street building could be sold.
The referendum will read, "Shall the Town of Stephens City, Virginia contract a debt, borrow money, and issue its general obligation bond(s) in the maximum aggregate principal amount not to exceed $2,460,000 for the purposes of providing funds to construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and equip various improvements to the Town's Old Stephens City School property for use as a Town Hall and community use and pay costs of issuing the bond(s)?"
For more information on the referendum, contact the town office at 540-869-3087.
Also on Tuesday night, the council reviewed a concept plan for the 124-acre Valley Pike subdivision planned by D.R. Horton. D.R. Horton hopes to create a development on the north end of town — located west of Valley Pike (U.S. 11). The updated concept plan proposed 206 single-family detached units and 94 single-family attached units. D.R. Horton still must get a more detailed site plan approved before development begins.
Attending the meeting at 1033 Locust St. were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Pete Fravel, Regina Swygert-Smith, Ron Bowers, Tina Stevens, Mariah Smith and Linden Fravel.
