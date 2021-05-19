WINCHESTER — The Aikens Group of Frederick County has signed a contract to purchase a vacant lot at the northeast corner of East Piccadilly and North Kent streets, where the developer says it intends to build 16 townhouses.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said on Tuesday the city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) agreed to the sale of the 1-acre property last month after Aikens completed a 45-day evaluation of the site.
According to the terms of the deal, Aikens is buying the land for an amount equal to $30,000 for each townhouse it builds. If the Winchester Planning Department approves a site plan that includes all 16 requested townhouses, that would amount to $480,000.
Additionally, Aikens will pay the EDA 5% of the net sale price of each townhouse it constructs. Hershberger said the developer estimates that each unit will be marketed for at least $300,000, so if all 16 sell at that price, and if all 16 transactions include a 6% sales commission, the additional payment to the EDA would total $225,600.
With a proposed sale price of $300,000 or more, the townhouses wouldn’t ease Winchester’s affordable housing shortage. According to the real estate listing service Zillow.com, a total of 23 single-family homes were available to buy in Winchester on Tuesday, but only nine of those cost less than $300,000.
However, Hershberger said the proposed townhouses would enhance the city in other ways. When the EDA bought the land for $1.3 million in 2018, part of its goal was to improve the appearance of one of the major entrance corridors to downtown Winchester. To that end, the EDA demolished all the existing structures on the site — most of which were in deteriorated condition — in hopes of replacing them with more attractive buildings.
“The intent was to increase the beautification [of the area] and really finish the gateway [to Old Town] to make it more welcoming and more representative of the community,” Hershberger said.
Initially, the EDA partnered with Providence Capital Partners of McLean to develop the site into a mixed-use complex with 44 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and an indoor parking area for tenants, but that project fell through in October when the firm was unable to obtain financing due to the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are hoping the neighborhood impacts will be lessened [by the Aikens project] and this will be seen by the surrounding neighborhood as a positive change [from the initial Providence proposal],” Hershberger said. “In addition, these buildings are more in line with the existing neighborhood and the Historic District.”
The Aikens townhouses will be offered for sale, whereas apartments would have been listed as rentals.
“We want to promote home ownership, and we want to promote development models that have an ownership component,” Hershberger said.
The contract for the property’s sale states that construction must begin at East Piccadilly/North Kent by May 1, 2022. If work starts prior to that, the EDA would pay Aikens a bonus of up to $10,000 per townhouse unit. That could total $160,000 in cost savings for Aikens.
The agreement between Aikens and the EDA also includes an escape clause for the developer. According to the contract, Aikens has entered a study period that runs until 5 p.m. Nov. 21. If it determines during that time that the townhouse project will not be economically feasible, or if it simply chooses not to proceed, Aikens has the option to terminate its contract with the EDA and walk away from the deal.
(2) comments
Bought it for 1.3 Million, sold it for 480k. And Aikens will slap up construction grade townhomes which will not enhance the city. Guaranteed.
What an all around cluster....
Townhouses in Oldtown? In five years it will be a drug haven, right next to the Washington Hotel. 🤣
