WINCHESTER — City officials are considering a proposal to build 57 townhouses on 4.2 acres that formerly accommodated Smalt's Florist, a flower shop that operated for 97 years before closing on Dec. 31, 2019.
The homes would be built in the 400 block of National Avenue on an assemblage of eight lots formerly owned by Claude Smalts Jr., who served as Winchester’s mayor from 1956 to 1964 and died on Dec. 31, 2007. Ownership of the property then passed down to his three daughters and three of their nieces, who make up Smalts Enterprises LLC.
In addition to the vacant Smalt's Florist building, the proposed development site also includes a vacuum repair shop, a flooring center and a daycare facility, all of which would be demolished to make way for the new townhouses.
Additionally, the property includes a historic 1867 duplex at 430 National Ave. that was built on land once owned by George Washington, but Ron Mislowsky of the Winchester engineering firm Pennoni Associates Inc. told the commission the brick house would be spared.
"That will be redeveloped as a townhouse unit maintaining the exterior appearance of that building," Mislowsky told the Planning Commission at its work session on Tuesday. "It will be two duplex units, but it will be totally redeveloped, gutted and redone inside."
Unlike all the other townhouses associated with the Smalts Enterprises development proposal, the two townhouses that would be crafted from the 1867 duplex would not have garages. Instead, Mislowsky said parking spaces would be available behind the dwellings.
Also, the converted duplex would include a pair of two-bedroom units. The other 55 townhouses would have three bedrooms each.
According to a proposed layout of the development, the 57 townhouses would be built on land between the 400 block of National Avenue and the 400 and 500 blocks of Virginia Avenue, which is one block north of National. Access to the homes would be provided by a new road called Smalts Circle, which would loop through the development and connect to National Avenue.
Mislowsky said the average price for one of the three-story, three-bedroom townhouses would be $320,000 or more, meaning none of them would qualify as affordable housing for people with limited incomes.
"We understand that affordable units are important, so we are working on that now to see what we can do," Mislowsky told the commission.
A fiscal impact statement submitted by Pennoni on behalf of Smalts Enterprises estimates it will cost Winchester $120,641 per year to educate the development's school-age residents and provide infrastructure and emergency services to the site. That expense would be offset by an anticipated $304,038 in annual taxes that would be paid by the townhouse owners and residents, resulting in a $183,398 profit for the city each year.
No studies have been performed to determine the impact the townhouses would have on traffic along National Avenue, but Mislowsky said Pennoni would be "happy to look at the numbers" if requested.
In order to build the townhouses, the eight parcels of land that comprise the 4.2-acre development site would have to be rezoned from Medium Density Residential (MR) and Highway Commercial (B-2) to a consistent B-2 designation with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay. A portion of the site would also be located in Winchester's Corridor Enhancement (CE) district, which includes specific design and appearance rules for all buildings so that roads leading to Old Town remain attractive.
The Planning Commission will further review the Smalts Enterprises proposal at its business meeting on Sept. 20, then forward its recommendation for approval or denial to City Council. A final determination on the rezoning will be made by council, most likely in October.
This is not the first time the Smalts property has been considered for development. In March 2018, Landmark Group Commercial of Purcellville released several drawings showing how the site would look with both single- and multi-family dwellings in an attempt to sell the land for $1.95 million. However, no buyers came forward and Smalts Enterprises retained ownership of the property.
Attending Tuesday’s Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray. Commissioner Leesa Mayfield was absent.
