WINCHESTER — A narrow strip of undeveloped land along South Pleasant Valley Road is targeted for the construction of 25 three-bedroom townhouses and an office building.
The 4.3 acres of overgrown land on the west side of the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley Road is located across the street from Jones Funeral Home at 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
As proposed by the property's owner, Schwartz Family Investments II LLC, the 25 townhouses would be located in five separate two-story buildings along South Pleasant Valley Road, starting near the road's intersection with East Cork Street and extending south. Since Pleasant Valley is one of Winchester's busiest travel corridors, the townhouses would only be accessible from East Leicester Street via Opequon Avenue, which runs parallel to the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley Road.
The office building would be located south of the townhouses and accessed from Opequon Avenue.
Eventually, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said, Winchester and the Virginia Department of Transportation hope to build a traffic-calming roundabout on South Pleasant Valley Road between its intersections with East Cork Street and Lowry Drive, just north of the Foot and Ankle Center at 912 S. Pleasant Valley Road. If that happens, the roundabout would provide a second access point for the townhouses and office building.
"We feel that this is a very desirable layout, particularly given the geographic and geometric constraints of the property," Youmans told the Winchester Planning Commission on Tuesday about the proposed townhouses and office building.
Some Opequon Avenue property owners disagreed. Three of them addressed the commission to share their concerns about increased traffic on Opequon Avenue, the impact the development could have on property values and the close proximity of the townhouses to existing single-family homes along Opequon.
"What the developer is suggesting is a plan with one ingress, one egress [until the roundabout is built]," opponent Maggie Peterson said. "If that space is choked, there's no other way out. One ingress and one egress is not good planning."
Realtor Gillian Greenfield disagreed with the Opequon Avenue neighbors, saying the townhouses and office building were thoughtfully designed by Pennoni Associates Inc. of Winchester.
"It's an extremely challenging property," Greenfield told the commission. "I think it's very exciting, and the city should be excited that we finally found a developer that's willing to invest the additional resources it will take to develop this particular property given the topography and rock and the challenge of the narrowness."
The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of adding a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay to the 4.3 acres of Residential Office (RO-1) property along South Pleasant Valley Road, which is required before any townhouses could be built. City Council will have the final say on the matter when it initiates discussions on the PUD proposal next month.
In other business at Tuesday's business meeting, the Planning Commission:
- Unanimously agreed to table a conditional-use permit (CUP) request that would allow Winchester Rescue Mission to open a homeless shelter in a vacant commercial structure at 2655 Valley Ave. The mission's executive director, Brandan Thomas, said he is working with city officials on revising the request because there is currently nothing in City Code that governs where and how homeless shelters can operate in Winchester.
- Voted 5-1 to recommend approval of a request to rezone 0.68 acres of land owned by Wilkins Enterprises LP at 2502, 2506 and 2510 Hockman Ave. from Highway Commercial (B-2) to Medium Density Residential (MR) to allow for the construction of single-family homes. Commissioner Brandon Pifer opposed the proposal.
- Unanimously recommended approval of a CUP request regarding the square footage and roof pitch of a proposed nursing and rehabilitation facility that Long Term Care Properties LLC hopes to build at 940 Cedar Creek Grade, in the B-2 zoning district.
- Unanimously recommended approval of a CUP that would allow Recordo and Crystal Ford to operate a short-term rental at 414 N. Pleasant Valley Road, in the MR district.
- Unanimously agreed to initiate future discussions about a proposed text amendment that would set parameters for off-street parking area buffers.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson and David Ray. Commissioner Leesa Mayfield was absent.
