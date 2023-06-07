WINCHESTER — An empty parcel of land in the 500 block of York Avenue in southern Winchester could soon accommodate a new townhouse development.
The engineering firm Painter-Lewis PLC of Winchester, on behalf of prospective developer OakCrest Cos. Inc. of Winchester, is seeking to add a planned unit development (PUD) overlay to the 1.7 acres zoned medium density residential (MR) at 588 York Ave. If approved, the rezoning would make it possible for OakCrest to build the Townhomes at York Avenue, a small subdivision comprised of 15 two-story, three-bedroom townhouses, each with one-car garages and driveways big enough to accommodate a second vehicle.
City Planner David Stewart told the Winchester Planning Commission at its work session on Tuesday afternoon that the townhouses, which are expected to be sold at prices ranging from the upper-$200,000s to mid-$300,000s, would be built behind a row of four existing single-family homes in the 500 block of York Avenue. To access the site, a new public road would be built by OakCrest on an open sliver of land between the houses at 550 and 556 York Ave.
The Townhomes at York Avenue would include sidewalks on both sides of the streets within the new subdivision, plus a single sidewalk on one side of the new public road that would connect to York Avenue. Stewart said OakCrest is not being required by the city to build sidewalks on both sides of the proposed public road because of the limited number of dwellings it would serve. Also, leaving one side of the road without a sidewalk opens up more greenspace for trees to be planted along the street.
With more homes being built along York Avenue, Commissioner Sandra Bloom asked if the city planned on adding sidewalks to that road anytime soon so it would be safer for residents to walk to a nearby shopping center in the 2800 block of Valley Avenue that includes a Dollar General and other stores.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said York Avenue sidewalks are included in the city's current Comprehensive Improvement Plan, but he could not say when they would be installed.
Commissioner Brandon Pifer said he was concerned about the three-bedroom townhouses bringing in families that would add more students to Winchester Public Schools, especially at a time when several more residential developments, including some with three bedrooms, are pending or being constructed in the city.
"I don't want to have trailers in front of Quarles Elementary School again," Pifer said. "That's my biggest concern. Everything else looks great."
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum has repeatedly assured city officials the school system is capable of accommodating the additional students that could be generated by the current slate of residential developments. Additionally, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the commission on Tuesday that no other PUD rezoning requests for multifamily residential properties are currently pending.
"This cleans out our backlog of PUDs that we know of," Youmans said. "That doesn't mean we won't get more, but at this point it would be August at the earliest [before another PUD request could conceivably be presented to the Planning Commission]."
According to a fiscal impact analysis prepared for OakCrest by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls, the Townhomes at York Avenue are expected to generate $69,930 in real estate, personal property and utility taxes per year, which isn't enough to cover the city's annual projected cost of $74,200 to provide the subdivision with educational, infrastructure and emergency services.
However, the Patz report states an additional $28,540 in sales and meals tax revenues would be generated by townhouse residents who shop and dine in Winchester. With everything factored in, the city could come out $8,210 ahead per year.
It bears noting, though, that the fiscal impact statement prepared by Patz in April was based on Winchester's current 93-cent real estate tax rate. Beginning July 1, that rate will drop to 83 cents per each $100 of a property's assessed value, so it's possible the on-site revenues generated by the Townhomes at York Avenue will be lower than currently projected.
The Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing and issue a recommendation on the proposed development at its next meeting on June 20 in Rouss City Hall. The final decision on the Townhomes at York Avenue PUD rezoning request will be made by City Council.
Attending Tuesday's Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, Vice Chairman Paul Richardson and members Brandon Pifer, Mady Rodriguez, Leesa Mayfield, John Fox and Sandra Bloom.
