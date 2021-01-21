WINCHESTER — A 3-year-old plan to build condominiums at the corner of East Gerrard and South Cameron streets never came to fruition, but a new proposal seeks to fill the vacant lot with eight new townhouses.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the townhouses envisioned for the half-acre parcel at 811 S. Cameron St. would be built in two groups, with six of the dwellings placed along East Gerrard Street and the other two facing South Cameron.
The townhouse designs were presented to the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday by Donald Crigler of DFC Architects in Winchester. The proposed building site is owned by Sai Sarath Realty LLC of Ashburn, which also pitched the condominiums in November 2017. It was not said during Tuesday’s meeting why the condominiums were never built.
Youmans said he could grant administrative approval to the proposed townhouses because the site is located in a Central Business (B-1) zoning district, where they would be allowed by right. But since the site is also located in one of Winchester’s Corridor Enhancement Districts, which exist to protect the appearance and functionality of the primary streets leading to Old Town, the Planning Commission was asked to give its feedback on the project.
Unlike the condominiums, the proposed townhouses would be offered as rentals.
“We’re designing them so that in the future, if he [the owner] wants to subdivide and sell them, he can,” Crigler said.
Another difference between the townhouses and condominiums is that the townhouses would be three stories tall, whereas the condominiums were proposed as four-story units.
Youmans said he did not know the estimated square footage of the proposed townhouses. Details of that nature will not be shared with the city’s Planning Department until a site plan is submitted.
“Is there enough land there to provide parking for each of these townhouses?” Commissioner John Tagnesi asked.
“I believe they’re showing 12 parking spaces for eight units, so that more than meets the requirement,” Youmans responded.
No one on the Planning Commission raised concerns about the townhouse proposal, clearing the way for Youmans to approve the project administratively without requiring the applicant to seek formal permission from the commission and City Council.
“If there are issues we can’t resolve, I reserve the right to bring it [the townhouse proposal] back to you,” Youmans said.
“And we would hope for that,” commission Chairman Mark Loring replied.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.