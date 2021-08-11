Tracey Lynn Hart, 62, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at her son’s home in Frederick, Maryland.
Mrs. Hart was born November 7, 1958 in Arlington, Virginia, the daughter of the late Thomas Byron Smith and Sue Ann Clifton Smith.
She had previously worked as a chef for Loudoun Golf & Country Club.
She was a member of the Auxiliary of VFW Post #9760 in Berryville.
She married J. Frank Hart on November 22, 2008 in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are her son, Justin Byron Anderson of Frederick, MD; a daughter, Ashley Lynn Morris of Dale City, VA; a step-son, James Frank Hart of Winchester, VA; a step-daughter, Kelly Hart Staib (Dave) of York, SC; two sisters, Jody Lee Smith and Wendy Ray Newman; a half-sister, Pam McClaren; and grandchildren, Kaydence True McCullen and Leelynn Robert McCullen.
Her parents and a brother, Danny Smith, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA.
Pallbearers will be Justin Anderson, Ashley Morris, Ken Collo, Corey Cantrell, Brook Chapman, and Tyler Chapman.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A. M. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Atlantic English Springer Spaniel Rescue, P. O. Box 807, Goochland, VA 23063.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.