Handley’s Mike McKiernan is The Winchester Track & Field Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year and the fifth time in his eight years at the helm.
McKiernan led the boys to their second straight Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C titles and a fifth-place finish at the Class 4 state meet. He led the girls to the district title — the team’s first postseason title since winning Conference 23 in 2014 — a second-place finish at the region meet, and a tie for fifth at the state meet.
Individually, McKiernan’s athletes combined for five individual state titles. Senior Taylor Beard won the high jump, long jump and triple jump in the girls’ meet. In the boys’ competition, senior Tyson Long won the high jump and junior Quinton Newman captured the discus.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
McKiernan: I think for the most part, we exceeded our preseason expectations. Obviously, we lost a lot of points from last year — [state discus champion] Casey [Nelson] in the girls and [state high jump champion] Trey [Causey] in the boys. We knew we had some good, young kids coming back, and we thought we would be competitive. We turned out to a little more competitive than I had anticipated.
Q. What stands out about this season? Any particular qualities that your teams demonstrated?
McKiernan: I think it was kind of the way they handled competition in practice in the sense that the big theme this year was that we just want to get better. Winning and losing will take care of themselves if we just get better. Every day in practice and meets, that seemed to be the approach. As long we were getting a little better than we were in good shape.
Q. Any particular meet that you thought was significantly important?
McKiernan: I think the meet that made us think we were pretty good was the Apple Blossom Invitational. (The Handley boys won by 46 points and the girls took fourth.) I didn’t realize we could score, particularly on the boys’ side, in so many places.
Q. What were your most memorable moments?
McKiernan: Holy cow, there are a lot to choose from. [The boys’ 4x100 team of Malachi Imoh, Jayden Vardaro, Stephen Daley and Miles Ashe running] 42.26. Watching the young men run that fast [taking second in the state and setting a school record] was memorable. For the 4x1, one of the other memorable moments was the first meet of the year over in Mountain View. We knew there were a lot of good sprint relay teams there, and they won by a decent amount. (Handley ran a 43.08 to win by 0.46.) We were like, “Wow. We’ve got a good relay team.” Taylor going 6-0 [in the high jump at Lake Braddock] then going 6-0.5 [at the Region 4C meet to break the state record]. Tyson’s success. Quinton setting a new school record in the discus [167-5, later increasing it to 168-0, to eclipse the mark set in 2006]. All school records are difficult to break, but a school that has a long a tradition as this one, when you break a school record here, you’ve done something. There are some good school records.
The team titles were memorable. Team-wise, last year, a lot of kids said we won [team postseason titles] because of Trey. This year we did not have Trey and we still won. Getting 20 kids to qualify for state was very memorable. Hearing some of the new kids who came out say they enjoyed themselves and got a lot better, that was really important. For me as a coach, if [the athletes] are getting better and they’re still enjoying it, then we’ve succeeded.
I will say one of the things that helped us toward our success was the kids’ attitudes, and we have a great assistant [coaching] staff. I really like my staff. In track & field, there’s so much autonomy with your assistant coaches. You’ve really got to trust them, and I feel like they do a really good job.
Q. You bring back most of your state meet competitors on the boys’ side and lose Beard on the girls’ side. Expectations for next year?
McKiernan: On the boys’ side, I think we’ll be good. I don’t know how else to put it. If everybody’s here and everybody stays healthy, I think we’ll have another good boys’ team. Obviously, the girls are going to lose a lot in losing Taylor, but I think we’ll be all right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.