LYNCHBURG — Mary McKay was sitting on the track and packing up her belongings after Saturday's Class 4 state pole vault competition when Handley assistant and pole vault coach Roy Ferri came up behind her and rubbed her shoulders.
"Hell of a career, Ms. McKay," said Ferri as McKay smiled at Liberty's University's Osborne Stadium.
Indeed it was. Not too many people can display a medal in their signature event from every state competition of their high school career.
The Handley senior tied her personal record and placed second with a mark of 11 feet, 6 inches on Saturday to give her seven pole vault state medals in indoor and outdoor track, only missing out on an eighth as a result of the canceled 2020 outdoor season.
McKay placed eighth indoors and third outdoors in 2018; fifth indoors and fourth outdoors in 2019; third indoors in 2020; and captured the indoor state title on March 1, also at Liberty University, with a mark of 11-6.
On Saturday, the only person to beat McKay was Jefferson Forest junior Hannah Pettyjohn, who did not compete at the indoor state meet and came in as the top seed with a mark of 12-0.
Both McKay and Pettyjohn cleared the bar on their vault at each height until they reached 12-0. McKay missed all three of her attempts at 12-0 and Pettyjohn missed her first two, but Pettyjohn cleared the bar on her third and final attempt to win the state title and prevent a jump-off. (Kettle Run's Colleen Schaner missed all of her attempts at 12-0 but would not have been in a jump-off after missing once at 11-6.)
"I feel like I did pretty well," said McKay, who spoke before her brother Will won the boys' state pole vault title on Saturday. "I definitely wish I could have done 12 [feet], but I'm happy with what I did today."
McKay felt she definitely was close to clearing 12 feet at each postseason meet.
"I hit [the bar] on the way down all three times," said McKay, the school record holder in the pole vault. "It's happened the past three meets."
McKay said her pole vault career has meant a lot to her. It's a family tradition — her grandfather, Tom Glass, won state championships in the pole vault at Handley in 1957 and 1958 and once held the boys' school record that Will now owns.
"I was glad to be out here and perform, and let him see me," McKay said.
Earlier this spring Handley head coach Mike McKiernan said McKay was thinking about trying to walk on at the University of Virginia. On Saturday, McKay said she's still considering it. The Cavaliers' top three vaulters each hit 12-6.75 or above this season.
"I'm definitely open to it," McKay said. "I know it's a big commitment. I just want to go down there, maybe meet the team and the coaches."
McKiernan said McKay definitely made an impact at Handley.
"She's had a tremendous career," McKiernan said. "And winning a state championship in indoor and taking second today as a senior, that's really cool."
Handley girls' 4x100 team sizzles again
McKay had been held out of running the 4x100-meter relay this year due to knee issues that had bothered her early in the season. But on Saturday she teamed with seniors Sofia Posadas, Brittnay Turner and sophomore Liz Imoh to record a time of 49.21 that earned the Judges a second-place finish. Handley beat its previous best time of 49.94 set at the region meet.
In the leadoff leg, McKay didn't have a smooth handoff to Posadas. But as McKiernan pointed out, no one was going to catch Kings Fork on Saturday. The Bulldogs set a Class 4 record by 0.24 by running a time of 48.06.
"We did our best," McKiernan said. "I'm really proud of them."
Handley's second-place 4x100 finish was its highest at the state meet since the Judges won the Group AA state title in 2012 with a state-record time of 48.04. (No records set prior to 2014 are mentioned at state track meets. The 2013-14 school year was the first year of the Virginia High School League six-classification system.)
Senior Tierney Finley ran on the Handley teams that won Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C titles.
"I'm really proud of us," said Handley senior Sofia Posadas, who ended her state meet by placing 12th in the 200 with a PR of 26.52. "This season turned out better than I expected."
Wood's Woshner shatters PR in 3,200
The final results of the boys' 3,200 didn't look much like the order of the pre-meet performance list, and James Wood junior Nathaniel Woshner was one of the main factors in that shake-up.
Of the top five finishers, four of them improved their season best by at least 18 seconds, and Woshner was one of those. He came into the meet seeded 11th with a time of 9:49.27, and he ended the race taking fifth with a 9:30.92.
James Wood distance coach Matthew Lofton had high praise for Woshner improving on his PR so much, but Woshner wanted to do even better. Woshner was actually fourth after the first mile, a couple of steps behind the leader, but he was expecting the pace to be faster at that juncture.
Woshner came through the first mile in 4:47.8, which meant he would have needed to run a 4:33 second mile to reach his goal of 9:20. Grafton's Ben Madrigal wound up winning the race in 9:20.91.
"The race ended up being tactical like at regionals," Woshner said. "Everybody went out slower in the first mile and started kicking it on the last one. It was just a little too much for me on the last 800."
Woshner was in seventh after seven laps, but he did find the strength to pass two runners between the 3,000- and 3,100-meter marks to finish fifth.
"I think Nathaniel had an amazing race," said Lofton, who noted that the slower start to the 3,200 might have been due to some runners wanting to conserve energy for the 1,600 later Saturday. "I think the first mile helped him run quicker [than before] because it wasn't too fast, and he had a bunch of people to run with in the first mile."
Woshner spoke after the 4x800, which had him and his teammates disappointed. The Colonels came into the meet seeded sixth with a time of 8:11.10, and they took seventh in 8:16.99. Seniors Chris White and Jimmy Burdock and junior Liam McDonald also ran on the relay.
"They really had to grind it out just to make it here," Lofton said.
Woshner said he'll definitely miss running with White and Burdock.
"They're like family. It's like having four brothers," said Woshner, also referencing McDonald and freshman distance runner Ethan Pratt-Perez. "We hang out every day in practice."
Lofton was also impressed with junior Lauren Beatty, who placed seventh in the girls' 1,600 in 5:26.51.
"She PR'd last week in regionals," Lofton said. "Coming back from hip fracture, I think it's phenomenal she's here running the same times she was running a freshman."
Wood's Link picks up two All-State performances
James Wood sophomore Andrew Link set a PR in the 300 hurdles (40.95) and came close to one in the 110 hurdles (15.89, just off his PR of 15.84) to take sixth in both events.
"I feel like I've been improving every week," Link said. "It's really just making me happy to achieve my goals. It's an unreal experience here at my first state meet. [Having success here] really does mean a lot to me."
Wood's Grove All-State in discus
James Wood junior Aubrey Grove extended her family's string of All-State finishes in the discus to three seasons in a row on Saturday by placing fifth with a mark of 110-11. There was no outdoor track season in 2019, but Grove's older brother Chance was All-State in the discus in 2018 and 2019.
Aubrey said the cancellation of last year's track season probably helped her grow as a discus thrower. With no meets to compete in, she just focused solely on her technique, which Chance helped her out with. Aubrey did not qualify for regionals as a freshman and had a seed mark of 88-0 for the 2019 district meet.
"Last year was supposed to be kind of my transition year," Grove said. "I thought [missing the season] was going to make me worse, but I got a lot of personal practice with my brother. We went out to Handley during quarantine, and I got a lot of practice that I wasn't expecting to get."
Grove said it meant a lot just to make it to the state meet. Leading into regionals, she said seven of the top 10 discus throwers in Class 4 were from Region 4C. Grove took fourth at the region meet with the top throw of her career (113-5).
"[Regionals is] probably where I was more nervous," Grove said. "I just wanted to be here and be with all these people. It just means a lot to actually come here and compete."
Millbrook's Murphy gets All-State in 3,200
Millbrook sophomore Madison Murphy improved on her season-best time in the 3,200 by placing seventh in 11:33.30.
Murphy said she didn't feel well at last week's Region 4C meet, so she was glad she got a chance to compete in her first outdoor state meet and improve on last week's performance.
Murphy — whose favorite event is the 1,600 — has some work to do to reach her indoor freshman year times prior to COVID-19, when she ran 4:59.21 in the 1,600 and 11:08.71 in the 3,200. But she's hoping next year's track season will more closely resemble those prior to COVID-19, when large invitational meets on weekends were the norm.
"I've got to keep on working and keep on training," Murphy said. "I'm really excited for next year. Hopefully, I'll get more meets and more opportunities to keep working back to where I was."
Sherando's Fletcher gets All-State in shot
Warriors throwing coach Cory Carlson was glad to see senior William Fletcher get All-State in his final meet. He took eighth in the shot put with a 44-0. Fletcher's top mark was 47-0 this year.
"I'm so proud of him," Carlson said. "There's a kid who came in as a freshman throwing 32 feet. He has just worked and worked and worked. He's the perfect example of somebody who if you just stay with it and keep working, it will come. He'll remember being All-State for the rest of his life.
"It couldn't happen to a better kid. He's been one of my favorite kids to coach. He's extremely responsive to anything that I say. He's always asking what he can do to improve. He deserves this."
