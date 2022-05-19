WARRENTON — Some daily ice treatments might help Millbrook’s Nick Hayden continue to burn most of his opponents.
The Pioneer junior had a spectacular day at Wednesday’s Class 4 Northwestern District track & field meet at Fauquier High School, setting personal records to win both the 1,600- and 800-meter races. Hayden won the 1,600 meters in an area-best 4 minutes and 18.60 seconds, nine seconds faster than his PR from last year. He won the 800 in a two-second PR of 1:57.70, another area-best time.
Wednesday was just another example of how spectacular Hayden can be when he’s on the track. The problem is that Hayden has had a hard time staying on the track consistently this year.
During the indoor season, Hayden missed the district indoor meet because of a tendon problem in one of his feet that had caused swelling. He returned for the region meet, but was only able to run in relays as a result of missing the district meet.
Hayden’s outdoor season got off a strong start — he set a 25-second PR in winning the 3,200 in 9:27.44 at the Handley Invitational on April 2 — but he sat out the Apple Blossom Invitational on April 23 when his foot started bothering him again. That meet came in the middle of a 10-day stretch in which Hayden rode a stationary bike and only tried running one day to see how he would feel.
Hayden said he doesn’t remember doing anything that might have caused his tendon pain. He just woke up one morning and discovered his foot was “kind of killing me a little bit.”
His treatment since then has been icing his foot and lower leg every day. Hayden’s first meet back was on May 11 in a tri meet at Sherando, when he did a light 1,600 run. Two days later, Hayden ran in the 4x800, 800 and 4x400 at the Last Chance Invitational at Millbrook. Hayden wasn’t pleased at all with his open 800 run — he recorded a 2:05.87 — but was encouraged with his 51-second split in the 4x400 to close the day.
On Wednesday, he showed he was back on track.
He took the lead in the 1,600 near the 600-meter mark of the race and never let it go. Hayden was about five meters ahead after three laps. James Wood’s Nathaniel Woshner kept Hayden in his sights, but he couldn’t make a real dent in Hayden’s lead and finished second in 4:20.24.
“I wanted to get under 4:20,” Hayden said.
Hayden’s initial remarks on the 800 were about teammate Kai Johnson. Hayden appeared headed for a relatively comfortable win in that race as well, but Johnson made a huge push on the final straightaway to pass James Wood’s Liam McDonald and only finished one-tenth of a second behind Hayden in 1:57.80.
“I thought it was Liam coming up on me and I was like, ‘Oh, no,’” Hayden said. “I’m proud of Kai.”
Hayden wasn’t the only Pioneer to set multiple PRs and win multiple events on Wednesday.
Millbrook freshman Jada Arrington continued her stellar season by starring as usual in the 200 and 100, but now she’s also setting the track ablaze in the 400.
Arrington — who won the 200 by 0.73 in a PR of 25.69 (previous best, 25.92) and placed third in the 100 in a PR of 12.58 (previous best, 12.81) — won the 400 by 1.54 seconds in just her second time running the race. Arrington recorded a time of 59.43.
Arrington never ran the 400 in middle school, but she said her coaches recently thought she could excel at it.
“I have long legs and long strides, so they thought I could do good in the 400,” Arrington said.
Arrington showed her potential right away in the 400. At last week’s Cougar Last Chance Qualifier at Manassas Park, Arrington won by more than a second in 58.70, the area’s fastest time of the year.
“I thought I was jogging,” said Arrington of her Manassas Park time. “I was surprised.”
What makes Arrington’s time even more impressive is that she’s yet to embrace the 400.
“I don’t like it,” said Arrington with a laugh. “But it’s something I can do.”
Arrington not only has great speed, but she showed strength and determination on Wednesday. Running in lane 3, Arrington was a few meters behind Liberty’s Maya Turner, who was in lane 2, halfway through the race. But Arrington picked up her pace to win handily.
“I just had to sprint and push, give my all, and keep my form,” Arrington said.
Handley A few minutes after Arrington won the 200, Handley senior Ryan Stickley continued to show he can pretty much do anything he sets his mind to on the track.
In just Stickley’s second time running the race, he captured the 200 as the No. 6 seed by 0.15 in 23.08. Earlier in the day, the cross country star who earned All-State honors in the 400 last year won the 400 by 1.06 seconds in 50.74.
Stickley said the main reason why he took up the 200 was the timing of the event. Stickley ran what was the area’s fastest 800 time of 1:58.55 at the Last Chance Invitational last week (Millbrook’s Hayden and Johnson surpassed that Wednesday), but the problem with that event is that only the 300 hurdles is held in between the 400 and 800, which doesn’t allow for much recovery time. The 200 takes place after the 800.
“It seems like every other event that I would be good at is right there, close to the 400,” Stickley said. ‘The 200 kind of gives me the most time to recover and still run fast. I’m just trying to see what I can do and see if I can make it all the way to states in that event.”
Stickley’s off to a good start. After recording a 24.33 in the 200 just after running in the 800 at Last Chance, he came into Wednesday hoping to surpass the area’s fastest time of 22.79 set by Millbrook’s Landon Baker. (Baker did not compete on Wednesday.) He didn’t know if his pursuit of that would result in a district title, though.
“The fact that I was able to come out and win that today was rather shocking,” Stickley said.
Handley coach Mike McKiernan said Stickley really doesn’t surprise him at this point. He’s competed in every event on the track except the 1,600 and two hurdles races, and him running the 200 Wednesday was a big boost for a team that is without Aaron Lee (team-best and area No. 2 time of 23.00 in the 200) due to injury.
“He loves to compete and try new things,” McKiernan said.
Stickley was definitely pleased to be part of Handley’s fourth straight district team title.
“I think it shows the amount of hard work we’ve been putting in to get these four titles in a row,” Stickley said. “Everyone of us has been putting in hard work since Day 1 of outdoor track. Some of us started way back in cross country. All of us have been putting in the work to get to the point of being able to get the title.”
SherandoImmediately after winning the discus title on Wednesday, Ella Carlson provided a glimpse of why she’s the defending Class 4 state champion in that event. Carlson’s top mark of 132-4 was more than 13 feet better than the runner-up, but she made several practice throws after the competition was over.
The righty-throwing Carlson said she’s been implementing a reverse technique that involves changing the positioning of her feet when she releases the discus, and she needed to work on it.
“I had been trying to get my reverse in with discus for several weeks now,” Carlson said. “I was finally able to get it in a meet today, but my two pretty good throws, I fouled [by] falling out the front [of the circle]. I was a little disappointed I couldn’t keep them in. It’s a work in progress, and I’ve still got weeks to work on it.”
Carlson said one of the foul throws would have been in the high 130s, and the other was about 135. After the competition, she had some throws in the 140s, but couldn’t stay in the circle. Carlson’s PR is a 138-5 set last year and her best this year is 138-2.
A 2021 state runner-up in the shot put, Carlson did set a season PR of 36-7 (her overall PR of 38-11 was set last year). Carlson said she’s also working on a reverse technique for that event.
“Staying in the circle is a little tricky there, too,” Carlson said. “I don’t use my legs enough in shot put, so I’m trying to work on getting my leg under me while keeping it in at the very end. I’m finally seeing progress with it the last two meets with my distances.”
